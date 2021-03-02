Lark Bellingham Offers Housing Solutions for Western Washington University

Bellingham, Washington, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Bellingham is pleased to announce they offer housing solutions for Western Washington University students. With a convenient private shuttle, students can easily move between the living complex and the campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Lark Bellingham offers fully furnished apartments units for students with two and three bedroom options available to share with friends. Students who haven’t selected roommates can be matched with the roommate match program. Each apartment charges a per-person rate with reserved parking available for an additional fee. Rent includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, trash disposal, water and sewer and access to all the community amenities. Some apartments are pet friendly.

Students living at Lark Bellingham will enjoy a high quality of life with many features available on the grounds. These amenities include a meditation room, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball, ping-pong tables, an outdoor lounge with a firepit, a study lounge and regular social events throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the housing options available can find out more by visiting the Lark Bellingham website or by calling 1-360-778-1500.

About Lark Bellingham: Lark Bellingham is an off-campus housing complex that offers living space to students at Western Washington University. Students pay a per-person rate for two or three bedroom apartments that include everything they need. The complex is located close to the campus to make living more enjoyable and convenient for students.

