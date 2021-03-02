Lark Bellingham Offers Housing Solutions for Western Washington University

Posted on 2021-03-02 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Bellingham, Washington, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Bellingham is pleased to announce they offer housing solutions for Western Washington University students. With a convenient private shuttle, students can easily move between the living complex and the campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Lark Bellingham offers fully furnished apartments units for students with two and three bedroom options available to share with friends. Students who haven’t selected roommates can be matched with the roommate match program. Each apartment charges a per-person rate with reserved parking available for an additional fee. Rent includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, trash disposal, water and sewer and access to all the community amenities. Some apartments are pet friendly.

Students living at Lark Bellingham will enjoy a high quality of life with many features available on the grounds. These amenities include a meditation room, 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball, ping-pong tables, an outdoor lounge with a firepit, a study lounge and regular social events throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the housing options available can find out more by visiting the Lark Bellingham website or by calling 1-360-778-1500.

About Lark Bellingham: Lark Bellingham is an off-campus housing complex that offers living space to students at Western Washington University. Students pay a per-person rate for two or three bedroom apartments that include everything they need. The complex is located close to the campus to make living more enjoyable and convenient for students.

Company: Lark Bellingham
Address: 800 Viking Circle
City: Bellingham
State: WA
Zip code: 98229
Telephone number: 1-360-778-1500

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution