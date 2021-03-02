Dry Sanding Machines Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2021–2031 | KWH Mirka Ltd., Kovax, 3M Company

Used to smooth surfaces by abrasion, dry sanding machines find application in various industries including construction and automotive aftermarket. The dry sanding machines are widely used for removal of material, preparation of surfaces, smoothing and surface embellishment, and reparation of defects. Dry sanding is considered to provide more consistent finish over wet sanding, facilitates cleaner environment, and improve abrasive performance. Further, it reduces labor costs and increases productivity to a great extent. These are the important factors promoting the development of dry sanding machines market. With increase in demand for fine dry sanding and dry spot repair systems, the dry sanding machines is expected to earn high traction in the coming years.

Dry Sanding Machines Market to Witness Significant Growth in Asia Pacific

Dry sanding machines market in the Asia Pacific market is driven by macroeconomic as well as industry specific factors. Mass urbanization, industrial growth and high disposable income are the macroeconomic factors accelerating growth of the dry sanding machines market. Increasing vehicle parc as well as growing repair and maintenance activities for vehicles is likely to drive the market growth. In addition, growing government funding in constriction activities and infrastructural development across the developing nations will possibly boost the market growth.

Powered Dry Sanding Machines Gain Ground

Dry sanding systems continue to witness significant demand from end use industries such as the automotive aftermarket, construction and infrastructure and other industrial applications owing to its abrasive uses to facilitate smoothness and appearance. Initially, manual dry sanding systems were being employed, given the growing labor force, especially in emerging economies, to level surfaces and automotive dents.

However, with higher force, the quality of sanding procedure becomes questionable owing to human limitations. With power dry sanding system, higher accuracy and efficiency, convenience and reliability can be achieved even at higher speeds. Functioning of power dry sanding systems can enable quicker abrasion and finishing. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for power dry sanding systems during the assessment period.

Automotive Aftermarket – A Sweet Spot for Dry Sanding Systems

Automotive aftermarket is shifting towards repairing of older vehicles. During 2009 recession, sales of passenger vehicles witnessed steep drop of nearly 40 percent, which resulted in increasing vehicle age rate to 11.7 years that has extended the ownership to 73 months, on an average and Individuals are maintaining their vehicles for a longer period of time. In addition, increasing preference of people to paint or refurbish their old cars has pushed the aftermarket for automotive. This factor has triggered the use of abrasive machines to remove dents or old paint and levelling of various parts of the vehicle. Dry sanding systems play a major role in supporting wet sanding and painting of the automobile. Dry sanding systems facilitate efficient application of paint on the surface, which makes them a key aftermarket assembly in automotive service shops worldwide. The pervasiveness of the automotive aftermarket is anticipated to emboss a positive influence on the adoption of dry sanding systems consequently pushing the growth of its market.

The adoption of dry sanding systems has been largely witnessed in emerging economies such as China and India. This can be attributed to the growing vehicle parc in these countries, followed by growing repair and maintenance activities. Being a potential aftermarket, countries in emerging economies are expected to reflect high market attractiveness for manufacturers involved in dry sanding systems. Moreover, favorable business environment in these countries is expected to accelerate the manufacturing and adoption of dry sanding systems augmenting growth of the entire dry sanding systems market during the assessment period.

