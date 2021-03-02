Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market 2018 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Cold seal lamination pouch, also known as self-seal lamination pouch, is an effective solution for the safe storage of various products such as credit/debit cards, business cards, IDs, photos, etc. These pouches are widely used by consumer due to the elimination of the requirement for laminating documents such as those mentioned above. Cold seal lamination pouches are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to meet the demands of different types of product applications. These pouches are made up of different kinds of plastic materials, which include PVC, polyethylene, etc.

Polyethylene is the most common type of plastic material used to manufacture cold seal lamination pouches. A layer of adhesive is applied on one side of these pouches, which helps seal the contents of these pouches. It is an efficient laminating product as it can be used for the protection of products that are sensitive to heat. Cold seal lamination pouches are gaining traction for different kinds of lamination applications in the printing industry. With an increase in the demand for consumer convenience, cold seal lamination pouches have witnessed strong growth during the past 4-5 years.

Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for cold seal lamination pouches is expected to witness strong growth in the next decade as an increasing number of consumers prefer convenience products such as cold seal lamination pouches. The demand for cold seal lamination pouches is expected to outgrow the demand for heat seal lamination pouches. This can be primarily attributed to the fact that cold seal lamination pouches do not require any lamination machines and are easy to use. The demand for these pouches is expected to continue to grow with the growing consumer inclination towards more user-friendly products that are available at low prices.

Cold seal lamination pouches can be used for the lamination of a variety of products such as photos, ID cards, credit cards, etc. Due to the high suitability of cold seal lamination pouches for different products, the market is expected to expand at a good CAGR value during the forecast period. However, increase in the rules and regulations governing the usage of plastic products in different countries of the world is likely to hamper the growth of the cold seal lamination pouch market in the near future. On the other hand, there are plenty of growth opportunities in the cold seal lamination pouch market in developing countries. New as well as existing companies can venture into these economies to leverage opportunities generated from the high demand for cold seal lamination pouches.

Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market: Market Segmentation:

Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market Segmentation: By Thickness

Less than 100 Microns

100 Microns to 200 Microns

200 Microns to 300 Microns

More than 300 Microns

Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market Segmentation: By Product Application

Identity Proofs

Credit/Debit Cards

Photographs

Documents

Others

On the basis of region, the cold seal lamination pouch market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Japan. The cold seal lamination pouch market is expected to witness decent growth in the emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and Mexico. Consumer habits are continuously evolving in these countries with high preference for convenience products such as cold seal lamination pouches. Countries such as the U.S., Germany and the U.K. represent a large portion of the demand for cold seal lamination pouches in the global market. However, the demand in these countries is also expected to gain momentum in the next few years due to the absence of any alternative products. China, India and few ASEAN countries are expected to become the manufacturing base for cold seal lamination pouches due to the easy availability of cheap labor, electricity and other resources. Japan is also expected to present untapped growth opportunities in the global cold seal lamination pouch market.

Cold Seal Lamination Pouch Market: Market Players

Some of the key players in the cold seal lamination pouch market are JFK Binding Supplies Limited, Celsur Plastics Limited and Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.

The Cold Seal Lamination Pouch market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Cold Seal Lamination Pouch market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Cold Seal Lamination Pouch market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

