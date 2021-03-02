Specialty Uncoated Paper Label Market 2017-2025 Present Demand, Share, Size & Future Growth Trends To 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Specialty uncoated paper labels are low-cost marketing products used for brand endorsement. The specialty uncoated paper labels are mostly used by the wine label manufacturers. These labels find application in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal & home care products, and postal packaging, among others. Specialty uncoated paper label is a versatile label with hidden strength. Laser and inkjet technologies are used during the manufacturing of specialty uncoated paper labels to provide premium quality labels.

Specialty Uncoated Paper Label Market: Dynamics

The specialty uncoated paper label market is driven by the rising demand from the alcoholic segment in the beverage industry, especially the wine packaging industry. According to a recent research, the wine packaging industry is estimated to expand at 4.4% annually, which is projected to be a factor escalating the growth of the market. Specialty uncoated paper labels with the help of advanced technologies serve high printing quality. A recent research by AWA has shown that the demand for wine labels is estimated to be around 638 million square meter expanding at rate 2.2%, which can benefit the specialty uncoated paper label market globally.

Also, changing lifestyle and developing preference towards the sophisticated packaging is also expected to drive the market for specialty uncoated paper label. Moreover, the growing use of tamper evident feature has gained popularity in the market, which contributes to the growth of the specialty uncoated paper label market. Also, increasing number of restaurants & bars have increased the consumption of hard drinks, which is consequently expected to drive the demand for specialty uncoated paper labels. Specialty uncoated paper labels are ecofriendly in nature, i.e., they have a less carbon footprint as compared to other labels. Various key players in the market are focusing on to improve moisture resistant property by adding wet strength material to the specialty uncoated paper labels. However, fluctuation in raw material cost is expected to hamper the growth of the specialty uncoated paper label market.

Specialty Uncoated Paper Label Market: Segmentation

On the basis of substrate, the global specialty uncoated paper label market can be segmented as:

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Others

On the basis of end use, the global specialty uncoated paper label market can be segmented as:

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Printing & Stationary Market

Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Specialty Uncoated Paper Label Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global specialty uncoated paper label market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Europe is the large wine producer accounting for more than 60% of the global production. Western Europe is expected to be the dominant market for uncoated paper labels as Spain, Italy & France are the major wine & beer producers in the world. The U.S. in North America and China and India in the Asia pacific region are expected to contribute significant shares in the global market.

Specialty Uncoated Paper Label Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global specialty uncoated paper label market are:

Neenah Inc.

UPM Raflatac

Avery Dennison Corporation

Wausau Coated Products Inc.

Monadnock Paper Mills Inc.

Green Bay Packaging Inc.

Trysk Print Solutions

Labeltronix

Technicote Inc.

