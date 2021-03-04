Naperville Business Women Elected as Illinois State President RESA

Naperville, USA, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — GraceAnn Simoni, President of the Staging Redesign Group, has been elected for another term as Illinois State President of the Real Estate Staging Association. This organization is a nationally recognized association committed to advancing professionalism and excellence in real estate staging by creating industry standards to maximize profit potential for consumers and industry professionals.

GraceAnn’s company, the Staging Redesign Group, has been helping home owners ready their homes to sell since 2001. She specializes in occupied homes, preparing homes for the real estate market, as well as helping them place furniture, art and accessories in their new home. In addition, GraceAnn works to advance her industry by teaching certified home staging classes through the Staging Redesign Group. In addition to various workshops in the community.

To reach GraceAnn or to learn more about her services visit, www.StagingRedesignGroup.com

About GraceAnn Simoni:
GraceAnn Simoni, the Midwest’s premier award-winning real estate staging expert, has been in business since 2001 training industry professionals and helping residents enhance the resale value of their homes.

About Staging Redesign Group:
Our goal is to tell the story of your home with your style and tastes, no our design objectives. We understand a home is a sacred place and our goal is to honor your possessions.

Contact:
GraceAnn Simoni
Staging Redesign Group
1400 Deep Run Rd,
Naperville, IL 60540
+1 630-355-1983
graceann@stagingredesign.net

