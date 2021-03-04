Doo-Doo Brothers Scooping Major Business in Dog Waste

Port Reading, NJ, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Two cousins have hit pay dirt with a novel dog poo collection service that’s proving popular with Central New Jersey pet owners.

Cousins Jeff Karabin and Ryan Lee are the Doo-Doo Brothers – a family-owned and operated business that provides a high-quality dog waste cleaning service at affordable rates.

The duo has launched its unique service to communities and pet owners in New Jersey, Woodbridge, Port Reading, Rahway, Clark, Edison, Sayreville and Parlin.

They will provide a boutique service, a plan depending on the number of pets you have and the frequency of clean-ups required. They offer to arrive at scheduled times and quickly get rid of any pet waste.

The Doo-Doo Brothers offer three highly-effective service plans: one dog once a week, two dogs once a week, and two dogs twice a week.

“This is a new service for pet owners and the communities in the Middlesex and Union County regions. Our service always goes above and beyond client expectations, and we can quickly tailor our services to their needs,” commented co-founder Jeff Karabin.

“Our dog waste collection service is focused solely on doing a good job well done and to leave your lawns and yards perfectly clean.”

Their exceptional service has already drawn positive testimonials from clients. One said: “Our dog is so excited that Doo-Doo Brothers cleaned up her backyard today. She couldn’t stop rolling around in the freshly cleaned grass. The Doo-Doo Brothers are reliable guys that do great work. We highly recommend them.”

For more information, or book their services, get in touch today on 732-397-4943, or email: doodoobrothersllc@gmail.com. Alternatively, view their website: https://doodoobrothers.com.