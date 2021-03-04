Feel the HAIX Difference: HAIX® is looking for 100 wear testers!

Lexington, Kentucky, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — HAIX® will be conducting a weartest giveaway to select 100 participants to test their choice of cut protective boots. HAIX will give chosen participants the choice between three models of HAIX® Protector boots. HAIX® wants tree care workers to feel the HAIX® quality difference. That’s it. And what better way to do that than by giving 100 tree care workers the chance to get a free pair of HAIX® boots on their feet. HAIX® wants each chosen participant to put our shoes through their paces. And then, after wearing them on the job for 4 weeks, give us their feedback.

Each wear tester must be over 18, active in the forestry/arborist industry, and be able to provide a wide array of testing scenarios in real life situations.

HAIX® will provide all boots free of charge. Chosen participants are to wear them during the month of April, wearing the boots while on the job. In return, chosen participants must tell us how well their boots performed by the deadline of May 15th. Short, online wear test feedback forms will be provided by HAIX® to make this task easier. In the end, all wear testers will get to keep their boots!

To apply to be chosen as a HAIX® 100 pair wear test participant, follow this link to sign up between March 5th and March 24th: (www.haixusa.com/100)

100 wear testers will be selected from all entries after close of contest and will be notified via email.

For more information about the company and its products, visit www.haixusa.com or call 1-866-344-4249.

About HAIX Group: HAIX Group is a global footwear maker for professionals involved in forestry, firefighting, safety, law enforcement, EMS, task forces and more to provide them with the best possible shoes to assist them safely and comfortably in a variety of situations. Utilizing German engineering and extensive experience, the company sets out to offer improved functionality and state-of-the-art innovation for the best shoes on the market. HAIX consistently works to improve its products to the satisfaction of its customers.

Sandy Longarzo

HAIX®North America, Inc.

2320 Fortune Dr. Suite 120

Lexington, Kentucky 40509, USA

Phone 859-281-0111

Toll Free 866-344-HAIX (4249)

Fax 859-281-0113

www.haix.com