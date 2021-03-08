Influenza Diagnostics Market worth $1,012 million in 2025

The report “Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test type (Molecular (RT-PCR,LAMP, NASBA), Traditional (Viral Culture, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests, Serological Assays)), End user (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow from USD 695 million in 2020 to USD 1,012 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

Browse 102 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 127 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Influenza Diagnostics Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562

By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.

Based on the test type, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of this segment.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostics market in 2019.

Based on end-user, the global influenza diagnostic market is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019 as the influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced products.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global influenza diagnostic market, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza and an increasing number of influenza screening tests performed in this region are driving the growth of the North American market during the forecast period.

The major companies in the global influenza diagnostics market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US) and Hologic Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.