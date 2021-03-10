Worldpack Automation Systems Acclaimed for their Semi Automatic Labelling Machine

Mumbai, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — You may have noticed that labels are one of the main things that catch the attention of customers, when they are buying any product. The label provides all the information related to the product. They decide on buying the product once they are satisfied with the product details printed on the label. Therefore, labelling is one of the most important aspects of the manufacturing industry. It is crucial to paste labels on each product. Worldpack is one of the most trusted solution providers in designing and manufacturing self-adhesive labelling machines with a dynamic and talented core team.

Worldpack’s semi automatic labelling machine sports a compact table top design for ease of handling. They are also easy to operate as no change parts are required for varied sizes of containers and labels. Worldpack provides labelling machines for various industries including agrochemicals, beverage, edible oil, food, lubricants, personal care, pharmaceutical and more.

Labeling any bottle by hand is an arduous chore for any manufacturer and packager. Not only will it quickly become a tedious task, but keeping labels straight and unwrinkled can be a challenge, thus semi automatic labelling machines from Worldpack provide both additional speed and consistent and reliable application over hand labelled products.

Worldpack semi automatic labelling machines are suitable for glass, plastic, metal, tin, Aluminium and composite containers, tins, jars and bottles. These labellers can print 8-10 bottles per minute and are ideal for customers requiring a lower rate of production. Made out of 304 Stainless Steel, these machines offer tremendous rigidity, durability and a neat compact design.

Worldpack Automation Systems have state-of-the-art infrastructure that comprises cutting-edge technology machines, equipment and other amenities enabling the team to carry out all the operations with perfection and ease. The entire range is manufactured in accordance with industry guidelines to ensure durability and quality.

About Worldpack Automation Systems:

Worldpack is one of the most trusted solution providers in designing and manufacturing of self-adhesive labelling machines. As the leading sticker labelling machine manufacturer Worldpack is one-stop solutions provider gaining overwhelming acceptance in India and the international markets. With rich experience of 15 years their dynamic and talented core team is involved in manufacturing, engineering, designing and customer service.

For more information about semi automatic labelling machine visit our website https://www.worldpackmachines.com/