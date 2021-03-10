Kozy Heat unveils new series of Electric Fireplaces for those looking to stay warm this winter

Lakefield, Minnesota, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — As the year comes to an end, Kozy Heat is proud to announce the launch of their new series of Osseo electric fireplaces. The industry-leading fireplace manufacture is known for their small-town work ethic, sincere and friendly attitude, and most importantly, their consistent advancements in fireplace technology.

With 45 years of service, Kozy Heat has made it their mission is to provide customers with quality fireplaces – for life.

The new series of Osseo electric fireplaces features both insert and linear designs. The linear designs come in sizes of 45 and 60, while the insert designs come in sizes of 29 and 34, with the option to use most of the Chaska series screen fronts. Multiple media options for both styles allow for optimal customization with the ability to change the ember bed 10 different colors and the flames to orange, blue, and orange/blue.

Known for their energy efficiency, electric fireplaces are great for those looking for a cost-effective and an energy source alternative to traditional gas and wood fireplaces. Electric fireplaces also give you the flexibility to put them anywhere in your home without worrying about reaching the exterior of the home.

There are no internet sales for the Osseo series, All Kozy Heat electric fireplaces must be purchased at one of their authorized dealers.

About Kozy Heat: Since 1976, Kozy Heat has been recognized as a leader in providing quality home heating systems to customers around the nation. Focused on more than just efficiency, Kozy Heat takes pride in their modern and aesthetic designs. The family-owned company features a full product line of beautifully designed inserts, fireplaces, stoves, and accessories.

For more information about the company and its services, visit their website at Kozy Heat Fireplaces or call 1-800-253-4904.

