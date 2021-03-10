Know About the Top Advantages of Posting Video Classified Ads for Job Vacancies in UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — According to a recent study, a video generates nearly 1200% more shares than normal text as well as pictures combined. It is already proven that by using videos you may reach out to more candidates, draw their attention, present your brand in a compelling manner, increase your application rate as well as improve candidates’ experience.

In a nutshell, classified ads posted for IT jobs in Dubai may change the way you post jobs and also engage better candidates. As online technology becomes popular, the attention span for online content has also been decreasing to a large extent. As per another recent research, the urge of people for new things often compel them to switch between the topics on a regular basis thus leaving minimum time for any one topic. In order to counter this particular trend, marketers and advertisers have explored new techniques of getting information across, with special video ads and marketing jumping to the forefront. Starting from vlogs, tutorial videos to product demos, the experienced advertisers have been using videos to engage targeted candidates and engage them for a long time.

Here are a few benefits of using video classified advertisements for jobs:

Help to contact suitable applicants

In the present scenario, the advertisers use video as the most effective tool to attract as well as engage candidates. Whether it is IT jobs in Dubai or any other profession, videos are known to be highly engaging and it helps the job seekers the best insight on what a company is as compared to reading job descriptions only. It is proven that the companies posting video classified advertisements can reach out to more suitable candidates in minimum time.

Emphasis on company’s true culture

Since the aspect of a company’s culture in a traditional job posting is highly ignored, it makes all the sense to make that specific section more interesting so that job applicants can be educated about the particular brand even before applying. For those looking out for UAE jobs vacancy, watching an impressive video could feel attractive towards job posting instead of another clichéd job posting.

Gain better engagement

There is hardly anyone who denies that black and white text job descriptions are just boring as well as outdated. We all reside in a digital world where the attention span keeps on getting shorter with each passing day. At such a time, a video ad seems to be a big way to allow the job seekers to connect and engage with the brand and also within a short time.

Improve brand awareness

Those who have gained experience in handling recruitment process automation realized beyond the importance of automating the screening, interviewing and sourcing process, it is important for the recruiters to make an investment in new technology such as video for improved brand awareness.

Get in touch with Askvider for free and high quality online video classifieds for job vacancies

Are you planning to post UAE jobs vacancy? Wish to attract the best candidates for your company? For you, Askvider is your best destination. It is free and also the first online video classified ad website for regular users in UAE. With multiple categories for advertisement, this advanced platform helps the users to buy, sell or even look out for the best jobs as per requirements.