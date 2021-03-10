Women’s Health Services at Pampa Regional Medical Center are Changing

Pampa, Texas, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Pampa Regional Medical Center is making changes to the services offered to women. PRMC will no longer be offering labor and delivery services beginning April 1, however, nurse practitioner Suzanne Presson is taking the lead for general women’s health services in her clinic. Suzanne is specialty trained in woman’s health and her team is passionate about women, their health, and their options. They provide a wide scope of care to women.

The Women’s Health Clinic can offer services such as:

Family planning services including but not limited to contraceptive pills, Depo-Provera, IUD inserts and removals, Nexplanon inserts and removals.

General gynecology including but not limited to irregular periods, abnormal vaginal bleeding, vaginal infections, UTIs, mild/controlled hypothyroid, perimenopause/menopause.

STD testing and treatment.

Annual gynecology exams & women’s health preventive care, breast exams, screening labs, osteoporosis screening.

Referrals to gynecologist physician as indicated.

Suzanne has been leading the Women’s Health Clinic at Pampa Regional Medical Center for 25 years but said she grew up in the Pampa hospital. She was raised in a family of nurses who also worked in Pampa. So, to say she has longevity and is truly invested in Pampa women would be true.

“I began as an LVN on OB at the old Highland General Hospital. I loved it but wanted more education, so I continued my education for years to get where I am today as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. I love being a nurse/NP, even after all these years; 42 to be exact counting my time as an LVN. Not many people can say they still love their chosen profession after 42 years. This is the best profession in the world because we, as nurses and NPs, develop a unique relationship with our patients. We care for them at their worst and help them return to the best level of health for their situation. Whether it is at the bedside in a hospital or in an exam room in the clinic setting. How we care for our patients will make a lasting impression on them and their families. People will remember if we treated them with kindness and caring or indifference when they were sick, injured, having a baby, or having surgery. It is stressful, gratifying, challenging, and the most rewarding profession there is” said Presson.

PRMC will no longer be offering labor and delivery services beginning April 1. PRMC Emergency Department is equipped and trained to handle obstetric and gynecological emergencies. The Women’s Health Clinic is operational Monday – Friday 8-5 and is accepting new patients.

About Pampa Regional Medical Center: Located in the center of the Texas Panhandle, Pampa Regional Medical Center is a 109-bed acute-care hospital serving the communities in the Panhandle. A full range of surgical and medical services are offered, including Interventional Cardiology, Sleep Lab, Wound Care, Pain Management, General Surgery including Endoscopy, Diagnostic and Radiology Services, Psychiatry, Orthopedics including Total Joint Replacements, Intensive Care, Comprehensive, Pediatrics, Outpatient Medical Clinics, Women’s Services, Urology and a 24-hour Emergency Room with Telestroke capabilities. Pampa Regional Medical Center is fully accredited by the Joint Commission and has consecutively earned the Gold Seal of Approval. Pampa Regional Medical Center endeavors to provide comprehensive, quality healthcare in a convenient, compassionate and cost-effective manner. Pampa Regional Medical Center is a member of Prime Healthcare. For more information please visit prmctx.com