PM PROjEN’s Charity Raffle raises £1,000 for Halton Play Council

London, UK, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — PM PROjEN is delighted to announce that the recent charity raffle managed to raise funds for their newly nominated charity, the Halton Play Council. Through a combination of money raised through the raffle and a further donation from PM PROjEN, they were able to donate a total of £1,000.

The Halton Play Council was established in 1997 and offers services such as play schemes and leisure activities for children with additional needs. They are a local, independent charity who believe that all children, of all abilities deserve the right to play. Play is such a critical part of a child’s natural development, helping them to build relationships with others as well as helping them to progress as individuals.

PM PROjEN is a 130+ strong, multi-disciplined Engineering Design and Project Management business that works across a range of market sectors for a diverse mix of clients from SMEs to multinational, blue-chip companies. We are part of international project delivery specialists, PM Group, a 2,600-employee-owned company operating across Europe, Asia and the USA. Together with the wider PM Group business, we provide a comprehensive service offering delivered in a proactive and creative style. PM PROjEN’s core market sectors include Advanced Manufacturing & Technology, Chemical, Petrochemical, Energy & Environmental and Gas.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions have meant that PROjEN have been unable to visit the Play Resource Centre in person to discuss ways in which they can provide help. However, through various conversations with Joyce Reilly, the Manager of the charity, they have managed to gain a good insight into their key needs and have firmly established that they require practical help; for example, to provide an updated storage facility and the need for an outdoor covered area. Together with practical support and assistance, they would also benefit hugely from monetary donations to help to improve the play scheme in general.

PROjEN hope that their fundraising efforts in 2021 will continue to benefit this very worthwhile local charity and over time as the COVID-19 restrictions ease, they hope to be able to draw on the engineering skills of their staff to provide practical support to their new friends at the Halton Play Council.

Many thanks to all those involved with making the raffle a great success.

