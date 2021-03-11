Xterminator Pest Control Provides Professional and Reliable Pest Control and Extermination Services to Residents of Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ — Xterminator Pest Control provides bed bug treatment and other pest control services in Columbus, Ohio. The company’s services extend to both: residential and commercial areas.

Ever since COVID-19-related lockdowns were implemented in Ohio, there has been a noticeable change in the behavior of pests. According to the CDC, lockdown restrictions disturbed the behavior of rodents and forced them to look for food elsewhere, such as inside people’s houses and other buildings.

In addition to being a nuisance in buildings and homes, pests can also cause several diseases. A study showed that rodents host several infectious diseases ranging from plague to viral hemorrhagic fevers. They can also cause allergic reactions and skin infections. Moreover, termites cause damage worth billions of dollars in structural damage every year.

When speaking about the company’s pest control services, a senior spokesperson for Xterminator Pest Control said, “At Xterminator Pest Control, we understand that pests can be a hassle and interfere with your health and well-being. To eliminate pest problems and to make buildings and homes safer, we provide unique and affordable solutions. We inspect and fumigate using state-of-the-art technology, and we have several expert technicians on board who understand that each pest calls for a different approach. They examine the problem and provide relevant solutions by using a combination of baits, traps, and integrated pest management. Our treatments are 100 percent safe and cause no damage.”

Xterminator Pest Control provides a range of services, including perimeter exterior and interior pest control, exterior-only pest control, bed bug treatment, termite treatments, and removal of mice and rats. Commercially, they also provide their services to hospitals, schools, shopping centers, restaurants, senior centers, and medical facilities. The company also plans to introduce more services in the future to provide its customers with greater value-based services.

About the company

Xterminator Pest Control provides its services to residents of Columbus, Ohio. The company aims to prioritize clients’ needs and provide them with a pest-free zone that will contribute to their growth and well-being by keeping in mind Ohio’s safety standards. It also offers great value for money.

Phone Number:

Cambridge, Ohio: +(614) 935-3973

Zanesville: (740) 454-8000

Website: https://www.xterminator.com/