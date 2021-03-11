Compressor Controllers Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028 | IDE compressors, Atlas Copco, Petrotech

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Most modern compressors come with a built-in controller that manages the function of a compressor, checks on the status, condition, and records any faults that may have occurred in the compressor. Compressor controllers can be standalone products or be linked to other compressors, allowing one controller to manage multiple machines. These controllers have been growing in demand for their ability to automate compressor operation and to manage reciprocating air compressors in safe, reliable, and high-performance manner. In addition, compressor controllers can be integrated with building management systems or monitored remotely over the internet to maximize the overall efficiency of the mechanical device. Further, manufactures are focusing on implementation of advanced technology in the development of compressor controller to enable energy saving and efficient compressor operation at relatively low cost.

Compressor Controllers Market – Notable Developments

In April 2019, Kaeser Compressors, Inc., a key player in the compressor controllers market, introduced the redesigned models of SM series rotary screw compressors. The new product developments are aimed at reducing the energy costs, improving overall performance, and extending service life.

In March 2019, Johnson Controls announced the release of the newest version of its Smart Equipment Control Firmware. It incorporates ‘CRSZ Control or Continuous Reset Single Zone Control™’, a new feature that offers precise control of space comfort while improving energy savings.

In February 2019, Boge Compressors announced the launch of a next-generation oil lubricated compressor called ‘SOLIDscrew’ which can be used for automotive and light industrial operations requiring flow rates from 21 to 89 cfm. The new product will be available in five models with varying motor ratings and standard design features.

In February 2019, Ingersoll-Rand announced the newest addition of line of affordable, durable, and residential HVAC equipment called Oxbox™. The new brand is endorsed by Trane, offering options for customers seeking cost-effective HVAC system. The company has also announced its plans to acquire Precision Flow Systems, aimed at accelerating the strategic growth of Ingersoll Rand’s Fluid Management business.

In December 2018, Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC) announced that it has opened a new facility for Sales and Service in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The new move is a part of CCC’s plans to expand it service offerings worldwide. It further highlights the company’s commitment to servicing existing customers in Saudi Arabia, while improving its ability to service newer projects across the region.

Other leading players in the compressor controllers market include IDE compressors, Atlas Copco, Petrotech, Siemens, Gardner Denver, Rockwell Automation, GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Woodward, FS Elliott, Schneider Electric, and Emerson Climate Technologies.

Compressor Controllers Market Dynamics

Industrial Expansion to Promote Compressor Controllers Market Growth

Continued expansion of numerous industries including petrochemicals, chemicals & fertilizers, and others along with heavy investments in power and water sectors has influenced large scale installation of compressors, eventually stimulating the demand for compressor controllers, in order to provide better operation. Compressor controllers mainly help prevent sudden, destabilizing flow reversals that may cause serious damage to the compressor and even lead to high-cost repairs as well as environmental consequences. Application of compressor controllers are likely to increase in several industrial segments, especially in oil & gas space, as the compressors play an integral part in increasing the pressure of natural gas and allowing it to be transported from production facility to the end users. Further, significant increase in oil & gas production, transmission, and storage activities will continue to positively impact the growth of compressor controllers market.

Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements to Create Lucrative Opportunities

Development of a variety of innovative compressor controllers on the back of growing investments in R&D of new industrial equipment, technological advancements, engineering excellence, and diversifying industrial needs, will continue to provide potential growth prospects of the compressor controllers market. In addition, availability of cheap labor along with technically skilled workforce, mostly in emerging economies, is encouraging manufactures to establish new facilities and enter into partnership with regional raw material suppliers, which in turn continue to propel the global expansion of compressor controllers market.

Compressor Controllers Market Segmentation

Based on component, the compressor controllers market can be segmented into:

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Drives

Others

Based on application, the compressor controllers market can be segmented into:

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Oil & Gas

Energy Mining

Petrochemical

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the compressor controllers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to compressor controllers market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Compressor controllers market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Compressor controllers Market Segments

Compressor controllers Market Dynamics

Compressor controllers Market Size

Supply & demand chain of the compressor controllers market

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in compressor controllers market

Technology

Value Chain

Compressor controllers market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

