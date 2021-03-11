Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market Insights, Current And Future Trends & Forecast 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Introduction

The progression of scientific innovations complemented by the increasing demand for advanced healthcare instruments has resulted into the introduction of various healthcare devices such as ultrasonic devices, diagnostic instruments, medical imaging systems, etc.

Since the inception of ultrasound consoles and transducers, a high adoption of the same was witnessed across the globe, especially in developed countries. Ultrasound consoles and transducers are majorly adopted by sonographers for undergoing their sonography, sometimes even termed as ultrasonography. Both, ultrasound consoles and transducers are used in conjunction, for enabling the whole medical imaging process generation.

The ultrasound consoles and transducers market has witnessed considerable traction in the past four years, in terms of value. In addition to this, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market is further expected to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for ultrasonic-based medical devices in the healthcare industry.

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Market Dynamics

The high demand for ultrasound consoles and transducers from the healthcare industry lies corresponding to the advantages associated with them, such as enhanced efficiency, higher image quality, etc. Continuous advancements and adoption of ultrasonic-based devices, globally, are expected to impact the growth of the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market. Complementing this, increasing awareness about ultrasound consoles and transducers, globally, amongst end users, is further expected to boost the demand for the same. Besides this, the expanding healthcare industry, in terms of value, is expected to be the basic driver for the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

Owing to the high growth opportunity in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, etc., various ultrasound console and transducer vendors are expected to invest in these regions to expand their presence in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

One of the recent trends witnessed in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market is enabling the application of ultrasound consoles and transducers in tight premium spaces within hospitals, such as in operating rooms, by reducing the size of the product by offering more compact ultrasound consoles and transducers.

However, the high cost associated with ultrasound consoles and transducers is considered to be a major factor challenging the adoption of the same across some countries.

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region.

Segmentation by Component:

On the basis of component, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented as:

Consoles

Transducers

Owing to the high prices associated with consoles, the same segment witnessed a higher market share in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

Segmentation by End User:

On the basis of end user, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented as:

Clinics

Hospitals

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the ultrasound consoles and transducers market are Hitachi, Ltd., Abbott, General Electric Company, NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., Philips NV, Ultrasonix, Esaote SpA, Siemens AG, and a few others.

Out of the various players, Hitachi is expected to be one of the prominent players in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market, and has been witnessed holding a significant market share in 2017.

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of various technologically advanced hospitals and clinics adopting high-end healthcare equipment in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market, in terms of revenue. However, North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market throughout the forecast period. China is however expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market. Besides this, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period in the ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, component, and end user.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

