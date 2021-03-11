Threat Intelligence Market Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Threat Intelligence Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Threat Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. The development of cyber-attacks against entities and organizations have made traditional cybersecurity measures virtually outdated; which has given rise to the necessity of threat intelligence.

Key Players:

FireEye, Inc.

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Webroot

IBM Corporation

Dell

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

F-Secure Corporation

LogRhythm

Growth Drivers:

Threat Intelligence implies information that supports administrations to understand the risks produced by severe and common outside threats. In addition, the factors that propel the growth of the market include collective number of sophisticated cloud several initiatives, increasing government compliance on data security, and development of next-generation threat intelligence solutions. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as lack of awareness regarding evolving cyber threats, technical complications, and high cost related tothe deployment. Threat intelligence industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The market may be explored by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and geography.

Application Outlook:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Solution Outlook:

Unified threat management

SIEM

IAM

Incident Forensics

Log Management

Third Party risk management

Services Outlook:

Professional services

Managed Service

Subscription Services

Training & Support

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Threat Intelligence Market Size in 2017 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR in the forthcoming period. The growing number of cyber-crime activities at software application, rising demand for the web and mobile application, and increasing government & legislation by-laws are expected to further drive the development of threat intelligence industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

