Vehicle Parking Meter Market Ongoing Trends, Recent Developments & Forecast till 2028

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Introduction

Vehicle parking meter are the devices that are used to maintain parking availability in public, private & commercial spaces. Vehicle parking meter collect the cash and in exchange provide a particular place for a vehicle for a limited amount of time. Vehicle parking meter has many payment option such as pay by phone, pay by card or cash.

The aim of installing vehicle parking meter is to regulate parking spaces in a manner that avoid the traffic congestion and improving traffic circulation. These meter can install in single-space or multi-space according to the need of end use sector.

In current scenario, due to rapid modernization and demand for automobile from domestic to commercial sectors, significantly increases the parking congestion which in turn propel the demand for vehicle parking meter.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Dynamics

Non Residential sectors such as malls, hospitals, restaurants etc. hold the prominent market share vehicle parking meter market. Owing to easy access for payment, the demand for smart meters is increasing which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of vehicle parking meter market.

Moreover, in some countries, parking service providing companies are developing new solutions that reducing the parking congestion and also reserve the guaranteed parking spaces. This factor is expected to create significant growth opportunity for vehicle parking meter market. Vehicle parking meter are also in demand in the government space for security purpose, which is another factor which accelerate the growth of vehicle parking meter market over the assessment period.

One of the primarily factor that driving the growth of vehicle parking meter market is increasing number of automobiles in use, high disposable income leading to improved sales of automobiles on a yearly basis and the need to adopt advanced technology for improved traffic mobbing. Other factors promoting the growth of vehicle parking meter market are growing urbanization and infrastructure development in the emerging regions.

The repairing and maintenance of vehicle parking meter need skilled technician to fix out the problem and the complex electronic circuitry due to which they are to be replaced instead of repairing, is one of sighted factors that affect the global vehicle parking meter market. However, the trend to use a better technology and equipment to get the proper traffic circulation result in increase the demand of vehicle parking meter market in the forecast period.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Parking Meter Market can be segmented by product type and end use:-

On the basis of product type, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Legacy meters

Smart meters

On the basis of end use, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Parking Streets

Malls

Hospitals

Public & Private Institutions

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the vehicle Parking Meter market, owing to high installation rate of smart vehicle parking system in U.S. and Canada. This factor is coupled with government initiation of controlling parking congestion.

These factors are estimated to boost the demand for vehicle parking meter market over the forecast period. Europe holds a prominent share for the vehicle parking meter market especially in EU nations, due to increasing concern regarding parking concern. Growing automotive fleet in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to contribute considerable share throughout the forecast period, due to growing urbanization and infrastructure development.

Latin America, Middle East and Africa are estimated to grow with significant growth rate, owing to increasing urbanization and economic growth in the nearby future.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global vehicle parking Meter Market includes:

Meypar USA Corp.

Parking BOXX

Parkeon

Meisel Holdings LLC

IPS Group, Inc.

RJS Parking Products

Gamesa Electric

Ditech Srl

Data Parl Inc.

Duncan Parking Meter

The vehicle parking meter research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

