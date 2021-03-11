Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2031

The covid-19 impacted the demand and supply of antibiotic loaded bone cement sector. Due to the lockdown in several countries for over 6-10 months and governments regulation of not conducting non- essential surgeries, the antibiotic loaded bone cement market saw a significant downfall. But with the surgeries being performed after the vaccination, the manufacturers are focussing on new advancements.

Considering the adverse effects of infections, researchers are focussing on more and more healthy ways of orthopaedic surgeries.

Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the development of synthetic materials and their acceptance fuels the growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement sector. Furthermore, continuous growth in the orthobiologics, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D are also the reason for significant growth. Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by key players in the orthobiologics market also drive the growth. However, stringent regulations and inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting may restrict the growth. Along with this, a recent publication by the FDA questioned about the role of antibiotic-loaded bone cement spacers for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection which may further restrain the growth.

Segmentation

By Loaded Antibody Type:

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Vancomycin

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug Stores

For reducing bone infections, several strategies have been adopted in the last few years such as stringent and efficient antiseptic operative procedures and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis. The rate of infections has observed a significant reduction from 5–10% to approximately 1-2% during the last twenty years. Among these procedures, the use of antibiotic enriched bone cement is widely used. There exist several issues which are still controversial regarding the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement such as bacterial adhesion, antibiotic resistance as well as modification in the mechanical properties of the bone cement.

Geographically, the market for antibiotic-loaded bone cement can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global antibiotic-loaded bone cement sector owing to the advanced bone grafting procedures in the region and favorable reimbursement scenario. Europe represents the next leading market with Germany, Italy, U.K. and France holding the major share. However, Asia-Pacific represents the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing access to healthcare facilities and improving healthcare infrastructure. MEA represents the least share holder globally and is projected to remain same over the forecast period.

