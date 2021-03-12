Georgia Company Releases Device To Reduce The Spread of Respiratory Illness in Dental Offices

A company based in Suwanee, GA now sells a device that can extract aerosols that are released from the mouth of the patient and prevent the dentist and their staff from being exposed to potentially infected respiratory droplets.

Suwanee, GA, USA, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — The global events of 2020 have caused certain terms and phrases to enter the common vocabulary, such as “respiratory droplets” and “aerosols”. Although most people are only hearing about these concepts now due to the pandemic, dentists and other medical professionals have been dealing with them their entire careers.

Dental offices have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic with dentists and other staff in the office doing their best to protect themselves from potential virus spread. However, despite their use of personal protective equipment (PPE), they are still at risk of contracting respiratory illnesses.

This device is made for use in dental, medical, and ophthalmology offices and is meant to do what PPE alone can’t: remove the offending droplets from the air to lower total exposure to viral and bacterial particles that could be present in the droplets.

IP Systems was founded in 1992 and found their success by selling fume extraction systems for use in welding shops and factories. Over the past three decades, IP Systems has released several different lines of fume extraction systems for a variety of applications.

One of the newest entries to this list is their dental aerosol extraction system, engineered and produced just in time for the pandemic.

Their dental aerosol extraction system falls under the F1000P-AE series of devices. These devices have a medical grade HEPA filter, two different options for exhaust arms (an 11” large hood and a 6” by 4” low profile nozzle), and the device fits snugly right next to the dentist’s chair.

The device was designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, and everything about it reflects it. It operates very quietly (58 dB at max) in order to keep the dentist’s concentration while keeping the patient at ease.

IP Systems does not purport that their F1000P-AE series of dental aerosol extraction devices will eliminate all risk of COVID transmission. Dentists are still advised to follow proper safety protocols, continue to use PPE, and avoid taking in patients with any cold, flu, or COVID related symptoms.

To learn more about IP Systems’ dental aerosol extraction system, check out their official website here.

