Fairdeal Enterprise – Increased Profitability in Poultry Production

Increased profitability in Fairdeal’s poultry production: Nutrition presents new comprehensive programs for the Poultry Federation

Jaipur, India, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — To support customers with practical solutions in animal production, Nutrition introduces Antibiotic Reduction and Toxin Risk Management programs in poultry. These programs contribute to solving the problem of antibiotic resistance by minimizing the input of antibiotics. The plans include customized consultancy services in animal nutrition, management, and biosecurity in addition to innovative products.

At Fairdeal Enterprise, Nutrition will present new programs to reduce antibiotic use in broiler, broiler breeders. We will also introduce a program to manage the toxin risk in poultry feed. One part of the programs is innovative products supporting gut and liver health and mitigating myco- and bacterial toxins’ impact. The other portion is formed by consultancy services tailored to the particular needs of the customers.

The goals of the poultry programs are:

Stabilization of performance throughout the whole cycle

Constant high numbers of high-quality chicks

A reduced variety between flocks

Improved weight gain and feed conversion.

Keeping performance high by simultaneously reducing the use of antibiotics is a balancing act in animal production. We are convinced that the reduction of antibiotic use is the best way to reduce antibiotic resistance. With our comprehensive programs, we support integrators, farmers, and animals in coping with animal production challenges while increasing customers’ profitability.

The customer-oriented company focuses on solving critical animal nutrition issues by offering holistic and tailored antibiotic reduction programs, toxin risk management, and young animal nutrition. For this purpose, Nutrition introduced innovative products and services resulting from substantial R&D and business development. A network of local commercial and technical support by experts guarantees closeness to the customer. The reliable family-owned company is situated in India and has its R&D, production, and application facilities in different parts.

In its continued efforts to reduce antibiotic use in the region while also improving farm profitability, Fairdeal Enterprise in India. Fairdeal Enterprise is a next-generation intrinsically thermostable, with unparalleled stability under high temperatures and especially longer conditioning. With its ability to break down both the soluble and insoluble fiber fraction from feed ingredients, the enzyme offers high flexibility in feed formulation. The newly launched product thus gives feed producers peace of mind when working with various feed processing conditions and significant feed cost savings.

A robust services agreement between the companies governs critical activities to ensure customers are supported through the transition. The range of products is immediately available to our customers. Fairdeal Enterprise cattle feed is an animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed producers, and self-mixing farmers holistic solutions for gut health management and antibiotic reduction, young animal nutrition, toxin risk management, and more.

It is a leading company providing integral production consulting and advisory around the world. It is present in the animal health, farming turnkey projects, and R&D business lines. It is working to improve animal welfare and the quality of management practices employed on farms.