WeCare tlc announces strategic partnership with Green Imaging

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — With Covid-19 putting all non-emergency testing and procedures on hold, the U.S. is facing a large, pent-up demand for screening. WeCare tlc, the leader in onsite and near-site employee healthcare, has a cost-effective solution to ensure its members can receive the care they deserve at a price they can afford.

WeCare tlc has formed a strategic partnership with Green Imaging to provide convenient diagnostic imaging services for its patients with zero out-of-pocket costs to them.

Green Imaging is a full service virtual medical imaging network owned and operated by a group of board-certified radiologists. It provides MRIs, CTs, PETs, ultrasounds, mammograms, nuclear medicine, bone density testing, x-rays and more. Green Imaging has high-quality imaging facilities across the U.S. and is easily accessible to patients.

“We’re seeing a dire need to take care of the testing and scanning that was pushed due to Covid-19. Not being able to undergo these often-expensive diagnostic procedures can lead to many health issues down the road,” said Raegan Garber Le Douaron, president of WeCare tlc. “At WeCare tlc, we’re working directly with employers to offer Green Imaging’s services at zero out-of-pocket costs to patients.”

Through this partnership, WeCare tlc will be able to offer employers who own the health and wellness centers the option to offer Green Imaging’s service at zero costs to members.

The process of using Green Imaging is simple:

Your doctor gives you an order for diagnostic imaging services

Text, call (713-524-9190), chat (net) or email (info@greenimaging.net) Green Imaging to make an appointment – it can often happen the same day

Once you schedule your appointment, Green Imaging will send you a voucher for the service

At your appointment, show your voucher instead of your insurance card

You will pay nothing at the procedure and won’t be responsible for any bills you receive in the mail after

The report from your exam will be sent to your referring doctor

“Our team is working tirelessly to change the way healthcare is delivered across the U.S.,” said Le Douaron. “We’re consistently looking for ways to reduce costs for our members and increase accessibility. Through partners like Green Imaging, we’re able to offer a holistic health plan to patients, which will allow them to achieve their health and wellness goals.”

WeCare tlc oversees 54 on-site and near site healthcare centers across 10 states. It adheres to Bridges to Excellence standards, the strictest industry standards, to ensure the best care of all its patients.

To learn more about Green Imaging, visit https://greenimaging.net. To learn more about WeCare tlc, visit www.wecaretlc.com.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 54 healthcare centers in 10 states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

Media Contact

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com