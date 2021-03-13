Snowboard Bags Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Dakine, Evo, Mammut, Black Diamond, Ortovox, Patagonia

Introduction to Snowboard Bags Market

People are showing a lot of interest in snowboarding these days, resulting into the growing demand for snowboard bags in market. According to the Snowsports Industries America (SIA) and the Physical Activity Council, last season the number of youth snowboarders surged by 6 percent in comparison to the year prior. The growing inclination of the people, especially youngsters towards snowboarding has led to the wide usage of snowboard bags in the market, which is further likely to proliferate the snowboard bags market. As per the association, the sport is most popular amongst youngsters, due to increasing number of programs centric to them, beginner-friendly developments in equipment, and resort features, etc.

Snowboarding has been popular among masses for time now as according to The National Sporting Goods Association, snowboarding was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. for three out the five years between 1996 and 2000 (the most recent year available).

Growing Winter Sports Industry

The snowboard bags market is also likely to expand, owing to the growing winter sports industry and rising standard of living. According to SIA, 100 million Americans were active outdoors during winters (2016-2017), participating in hiking running, walking, skating, snowboarding, etc. Recognizing the growing trend of snowboarding, vendors in snowboard bags market are playing smart by creating innovative bags for different kinds of snowboards.

Main Drivers of Snowboard Bags Market Surge in number of Tourism Activities

The growing number of tourism activities has driven the growth of snowboard activities, which is further likely to drive the growth of the snowboard bags market. According to UNWTO, the international tourist arrivals grew by 7 percent last year, and reached to 1,323 million. Growing Interest of People in Snowboarding

During winters, snowboarding gains massive traction as increasing number of people are participating in the sport. Moreover, consumers are increasingly spending on recreational activities, which is further driving the usage of snowboard bags. Rising Number of Snow Sports at Events

The growing number of snow sports at events and contests like winter game Olympics has resulted into high adoption of accessories, including snowboard bags to ensure safety of athletes’ equipment, snowboard. Snowboarding become a part of the Winter Olympic Games in 1998, when the game held in Nagano, Japan. Increasing Standard of Living of People

The standard of living of people is increasing every day, which is further growing their interest in leisure activities like snowboarding and skiing. The growing demand for snowboarding is likely to help snowboard bags market grow.

Manufactures of Snowboard Bags Investing in Technology to Ensure Product Safety

The safety of the equipment is utmost to any player, and with the increasing consumer awareness about snowboard games, growing number of vendors are investing in technology to make their products theft-proof. To avoid any kind of losses, they are integrating snowboard bags with technologies like RFID tags to track the location of the product. The snowboarding activity has gained a lot of momentum over the years, becoming a significant part of snow sports activity.

Classification of Snowboard Bags Market

Snowboard bags market can be segmented on the bases of different types, including channel, material, and snowboard. By channel type, snowboard bags can be segmented into direct sales; franchised stores; online retail stores, and specialty stores. The online retail stores’ sector is likely to grow the most owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce in snowboard accessories, like snowboard bags. In terms of material, snowboard bags market can be segmented into nylon, polyester, canvas, and cotton, etc. There are many types of snowboard bags available in the market, including wheelie board case, semi padded snowboarding bag, and snack snowboarding bag. The highly flexible nature of wheelie board makes it a highly popular type of snowboard bags.

Key Leaders in Snowboard Bags Market

Some of the main players operating in the Snowboard Bags market, include Dakine, Evo, Mammut, Black Diamond, Ortovox, Patagonia, Burton, Picture Organic, Saloman and Transpack, etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

