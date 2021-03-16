Glendale is delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Gavin as their new Head of Commercial Sales & Development.

Lancashire, UK, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Matt’s appointment is to focus on Glendale’s commercial business. Utilising his wealth of experience, passion, and track record for delivering best-in-class service and long-term business growth, he will support Glendale to achieve their objective of continuing to diversify their bidding strategy by combining focus to both the public sector market and increase of commercial client revenues.

After graduating from University with a BA Hons in Business Studies, Matt has worked across several commercial green space companies winning Business Manager of Year for four consecutive years, with the highest NPS (Net Promoter Score) and staff engagement scores of any other business manager. Matt’s experience within the green services sector continued in 2015 where he was responsible for Landscaping as UK Operations Manager for ISS Landscaping and lead for all interior work. In 2018 Matt was promoted to Divisional Director for Interiors undertaking a hybrid Operations and Sales role.

Glendale offers an all-encompassing green space management service at a national and local level. They are skilled designers, suppliers, and distributors of grounds maintenance, tree management, landscaping, landscape architectural services, planning consultancy, and woodland management activities, tackling these, and various other green space management tasks, for public and private sector clients across the UK.

Glendale is a national company with a local feel, led by a team that cares deeply about their people and the industry, and they are dedicated to delivering the best possible service for clients across the UK.

Matt joins Glendale at an exciting time in its 30+ year history, his knowledge of the facilities management sector and experience across; sales, account management, operations, and finance, will enable Matt to support Glendale’s growth strategy and enhance their current successes across the commercial sector.

