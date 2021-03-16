Toni Bricks Joined Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing is a superior company whose team is constantly striving for nothing less than perfect. Car detailing services in Alexandria VA offered by this trustworthy firm bring each client’s car to the next level that is closer to perfection. This company’s staff are dedicated car detailing professionals who give their best to make clients satisfied with the final car detailing results. This month Toni Bricks, an experienced technician, joined the firm with the main goal to meet clients’ needs even more efficiently.

Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing team uses its vast professional experience to give a client’s car the finishing touch performing high-quality car polishing in Alexandria VA. Numerous top-class car polishing products are utilized to make the car visually look superior and go an extra visual mile.

Car disinfection is one of the services done by Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing. This procedure is necessary to eliminate virtually many pathogens that may be found either in all car interior hard surfaces or upholstered fittings. It is performed using a certified antibacterial sanitizing product that kills the pathogens within not more than 5 minutes and does not leave behind any hard stains or visible dirt marks on a car’s door panels or seating.

Car interior detailing in Alexandria VA is one of the services provided by Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing. This procedure is the most convenient one to clean all inner car parts, such as natural fibers, car’s leather, vinyl, carbon fiber plastics, and car’s plastics in general. Professional car interior detailing is the best way to protect the car interior and keep it looking newer and more appealing for many more years to come.

Vacuuming is the first step in this procedure which includes deep seat vacuuming, cleaning and vacuuming trunk, rear cargo space, and shelf. Detailed professional brushing and steam cleaning are the next techniques used to completely clean car mats and carpets. In order not to accumulate any mold, professionally cleaned carpets are left to completely dry by Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing staff. Car glasses are cleaned during the professional glass cleaning procedure which makes the glass sparkling, clean, and visually perfect. Leather car parts are cleaned with the special soap for leather, saddle, or a leather cleaner. Alexandria Mobile Car Detailing team uses a first-class damp cloth to remove the excess soap if needed. A specially customized conditioner for leather should be used to ensure that the cleaning is truly efficient. Any dirt left in the car interior can be removed with the final re-vacuuming and wiping when dashboards and windows are wiped with a clean cloth applying cleaning detergent. The final step in the car interior detailing in Alexandria VA is perfuming which is done to leave the car with a pleasant scent.

Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing is a professional company specialized to prepare a client’s vehicle for all kinds of the car trade, lease return, or overseas shipping. Since people are in constant fear of the COVID-19, the best thing about Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing is that its team comes to a client’s location and prevents this virus from using high-temperature pressure cleaning techniques. The greatest skill and vast experience of the Alexandria Mobile Steam Car Detailing staff ensure the elimination of bacteria and all harmful viruses.

