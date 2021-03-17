Eco-Box Turns Fountain Drinks Green … Environmentally

Downers Grove, USA, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — ECO-BOX has designed a breakthrough replacement for disposable cardboard box packaging used in applications like “Bag-In-Box” beverage syrup containers. ECO-BOX’s re-usable frame made from post-consumer recycled plastic carries the plastic bag filled with the product, instead of the traditional heavy cardboard box. The ECO-BOX frame allows a huge reduction in waste that now gets thrown in the garbage and ends up in a landfill. After the contents are used, the small empty bag is easily removed for recycling, and the ECO-BOX frame is easily folded flat for return and re-use.

Currently, restaurants, bars, cafeterias, concession stands, and snack bars serving fountain drinks use millions of “Bag-In-Box” (BIB) containers, then most throw the complete box and internal bag in the garbage, creating millions of cubic feet of trash for landfills.

Eliminating cardboard reduces deforestation, saving trees that remove atmospheric carbon. Using recycled plastic instead keeps used plastic out of the environment, landfills, or incinerators, and sequesters that carbon.

ECO-BOX Inventor and President John Sweeney, said “Recycling is not enough, we must re-use. The ECO-BOX solution saves money and benefits the planet.”

ECO-BOX has been granted U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 63/080,832 – Waste Reducing Container

ECO-BOX welcomes business inquiries from interested companies in the beverage, restaurant, and packaging industries.

For more information, please contact ECO-BOX at info@ecosyrupbox.com or call 630-706-1602. Visit www.EcoSyrupBox.com

About Eco Box:

