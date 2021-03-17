Make Your House Clearance As Hassle-Free And Efficient As Possible With Midlands House Clearance Leicester

London, UK, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Midlands House Clearance Leicester (https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk) offers the most reliable, first-class house clearance Leicester based services in the Midlands. They have dedicated cleaners and well-maintained vehicles to do the job effectively and efficiently. Their uniformed and well-trained staff always give their clients advice and satisfy inquiries, meeting various house clearance requirements. They offer eco-friendly services because they promote recycling.

Their reliable house clearance service has various applications. They can help people who bought a property that still has the previous owner’s things and rubbish. They can remove all the items and wastes in the house, garage, shed, including hedge trimmings, grass, leaves, trees, branches, weeds, and other general green rubbish in the garden. Their house clearance services start for as low as £90 for 250 kilograms, £160 for half a ton and £300 for a ton. They also offer garden removal services separately, priced at £80, £140 and £250 for 250 kilograms, 500 kilograms and 1,000 kilograms, respectively.

Midlands House Clearance Leicester also provides house clearance services for the bereaved. They are aware that clearing a loved one’s possessions is tough, so they carry out their services compassionately and respectfully, giving their clients peace of mind. They will finish the task quickly while being professional and courteous throughout the job.

They also offer made-easy clearance and waste removal services for commercial establishments. According to their website, “Midlands House Clearance offers a host of clearance services to commercial establishments, retail stores and offices in the region. We aim to offer all our clients a clearance service of the highest quality. Our experienced team will visit your premises at a time that is convenient for you and complete the work within the specified time”.

Aside from offering residential clearance services, the team at Midlands House Clearance Leicester also ensures that office clearances are hassle-free and efficient, always following the schedule provided by their clients. They perform rubbish removal, office waste collection, business removals, industrial removals, and many others in offices and retail facilities.

Interested parties may visit their website at https://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk and request a quote.

About Midlands House Clearance Leicester

Midlands House Clearance Leicester has over five years of experience providing various clearance services, whether for houses, bereavements, wastes, offices and gardens, applicable for domestic and commercial removals. They promote recycling and provide exceptional services and round-the-clock assistance. You can ensure that their staff is friendly, reliable, well-trained, and uniformed. For inquiries, you may fill out their contact form at http://www.midlandswasteclearance.co.uk/contact. Alternatively, you can also send them an email at midlandswasteclearance@gmail.com or talk to one of their representatives at 01164030246.