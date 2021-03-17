Single Use Assemblies Market Growing at CAGR of 16.5% – North America is projected to account for the largest share

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The Single Use Assemblies Market exhaustive research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Single Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CMOs and CROs) – Global Forecast to 2024″ is expected to grow from USD 805 million in 2019 to USD 1,825 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for bio-pharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination. However, the issues related to reachable and extractives is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Single-use bag assemblies segment to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market

Based on product, Segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies and other products. Bag assemblies are expected to account for the largest share of the single-use assemblies market in 2019, owing to the factors such as elimination of the time & cost of additional cleaning, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Standard solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, divided into standard solution and customized solution. The standard solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Reduced implementation time, and more flexibility with production planning is expected to drive the demand for standard solution.

Recent Developments:

# In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), invested USD 50 million to expand its assembly capacity and add BPC systems at its UK plant. It also expanded its cleanroom space for BPC chambers and related assembly production processes in the US.

# In March 2019, Danaher (Pall Biotech) signed an agreement to integrate Broadley-James’ single-use pH sensors in its single-use technologies for upstream and downstream unit operations.

# In May 2017 Merck Millipore launched Mobius My Way Portfolio in customized single-use assemblies segment

Geographical View in-detailed: North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global single-use assemblies market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region which created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The major companies in the global single use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is the second-largest player in the global single-use assemblies market. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of single-use bio containers, bottle assemblies, filling assemblies, transfer assembly mixers, tubing, connectors, and sensors in the market. The core sales of the company’s single-use assemblies products continued to grow with demand across North America particularly US, and high-growth markets; the company launched several single-use products, including imPULSE and HyPerforma as well as Harvestainer Microcarrier among others.