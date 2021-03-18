Stone City Products is proud to be celebrating 75 years of service.

Bedford, Indiana, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Proud of the many accomplishments they have achieved since starting the business, Stone City Products has transformed greatly in the past 75 years. Starting as a small, local manufacturing business based in Bedford, Indiana, their company grew substantially into a $22 million a year business, producing their products for companies throughout the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Started as a tool and die company in 1946, Stone City Products was acquired by the current owner’s family in 1952. Today, the owner Stewart Rariden has over 48 years experience working for the company, serving many different markets over the years. With capabilities across many industries, they found their specialty was sheet metal stamping, and have made it a part of their core business model. Additionally, they offer their customers precision machining, metal fabrication and value added assembly, all with custom capabilities.

Having worked with businesses across industries including HVAC, appliances, and automotive, Stone City Products offers personalized and custom services, depending on the needs of the customer. With 75 years in the industry and extensive manufacturing capabilities, this is a great marking of where they have come.

About Stone City Products:

Headquartered in Bedford, Indiana, we are proud to deliver precision machining, metal stamping, metal fabrication, value added assembly and more to a wide variety of industries. Our mission is to provide sheet metal stampings, assemblies and related products that meet or exceed the expectations of our customer. We will strive for doing it right the first time, every time through continual improvement.

