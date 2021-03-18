JBi DIGITAL LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE FOR THE CHILDHOOD TRUST, LONDON’S CHILD POVERTY CHARITY

We are delighted to have launched The Childhood Trust‘s new website, which has reinvigorated the charity’s brand and digital presence.

Read on for our full press release or click here to read our case study.

LONDON, UK, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Childhood Trust, London’s child poverty charity, has launched its new website, designed and developed by JBi Digital on a pro-bono basis.

The new website’s launch marks an important step for The Childhood Trust in its bid to build a stronger digital presence and boost online donations.

The Childhood Trust’s previous website was outdated and content heavy, failing to offer an optimised experience for its users. The priority for this project was therefore to build a visual, user-focused website which reflects the charity’s values and successes, while providing a smooth donation journey for visitors.

In the words of Laurence Guinness, Chief Executive of The Childhood Trust: “The website is everything we could have asked for and more. JBi’s designers have elevated the brand and helped to redefine who we are. If you’re a charity and you need to enhance your digital presence, you need friends like JBi on your side. I cannot think of a better partner and we are forever grateful.”

Riley McNair, The Childhood Trust’s Engagement Manager, had this to say: “I cannot speak highly enough of the JBi team. Everything was done in a timely manner and we were well supported throughout; there was a lot of care and thoughtfulness on JBi’s part which we really appreciated. It made the experience both enjoyable and stress free.”

David Gelb, Managing Director of JBi Digital, had this to say: “We are absolutely delighted to have launched The Childhood Trust’s new website. It is a fantastic charity which raises millions every year and will be of huge help to families affected by COVID-19. We can’t wait to support its mission in any way that we can as the charity looks to improve its digital communication and amplify its important message.”

Now that the website has been launched, the JBi team will continue to actively support The Childhood Trust’s campaigns by offering digital assistance and expertise, contributing to its community work and leading team fundraising activities.



About The Childhood Trust

Founded in 2013, The Childhood Trust funds grassroots charities and projects through match-funding, with the goal of providing support to the 700,000 children living below the poverty line in London. The charity operates on the belief that every child has the right to a safe and happy childhood, actively looking to partner with and fund the very best initiatives and projects. The Childhood Trust’s mission has been made all the more important in recent times, as the impact of COVID-19 is felt by families across the country.

About JBi Digital

JBi Digital is a leading, London-based digital experience agency, offering strategic, creative, technical and digital marketing services. https://www.jbidigital.co.uk/