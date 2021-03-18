Food Safety Management Course is beneficial for professionals of the food industry!

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — The food industry is one of the biggest and rapidly growing industries of recent times. As consumers are becoming more aware of the safety standards and balanced diet, their expectations from food companies are also increasing. Also, it is the moral duty of businesses involved in the industry, that they should ensure the well-being and safety of their consumers.

HACCP training online is provided by Guardian Safety. They provide food safety diplomas to provide comprehensive coverage of a wide range of topics on food safety. This qualification is aimed at managers who are working in the food and drink manufacturing environment. People working in different sectors can easily take up this qualification. The course is suitable for people who work at different management levels of a manufacturing business, quality assurance staff, and the members of the HACCP team.

If you are a learner who is working in the manufacturing industry or someone willing to work in the same industry.

Whose job requires them to have responsibility or food safety, can take up the course. The food safety management course gives the ability to assist in the implementation of a HACCP system.

Guardian Safety offers the course and covers several topics that would be beneficial for the learners.

Development of HACCP system.

Introduction to the basics of food safety management.

Developing HACCP based methods.

Principle of storing food safely.

Reviewing the safety of food products.

Safety of the products manufactured, personal hygiene and hygiene of the workplace as well.

Evaluation of the HACCP procedures.

Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety management systems.

The candidates who complete the course successfully and obtain the diploma are eligible to apply for the membership status of IIRSM.

How will the consumers know if the food products available for sale in the supermarket and other food items served in the restaurants and hotels are safe? This certificate programme will develop the skills and knowledge a person will need to ensure that the quality of food is safe. For more details, visit: https://food-safety.ie/haccp-training/