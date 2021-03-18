Sodium Percarbonate Market Size, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2030| Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, OCI Peroxygens LLC, Khimprom PJSC, AG Chem Group s.r.o

Rockville, United States, 2021-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent study by Fact.MR on the sodium percarbonate market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the sodium percarbonate market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of sodium percarbonate. The study also provides the dynamics that are expected to influence the future status of the sodium percarbonate market over the forecast period.

The global sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 650 million by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at 1.5% from 2020 to 2030. Demand for ecofriendly products has been increasing, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. Permissible usage of sodium percarbonate in both, organic and conventional aquaculture, has proven beneficial, and usage in water treatment is expected to hold strong during the forecast period. Despite a slight dip during the COVID-19 crisis, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to experience gradual growth in terms of value over the coming years.

Sodium Percarbonate Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the sodium percarbonate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end use, and region.

Type Coated

Uncoated End Use Laundry

Cleaning (Industrial & Household)

Water Treatment

Chemicals

Textiles

Pulp & paper

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

MEA

Sodium Percarbonate Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The study provides each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn) analysis in the sodium percarbonate market.

Market estimates at global and regional levels for sodium percarbonate are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and “Kilo tons” in terms of volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent sodium percarbonate market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Another key feature of the sodium percarbonate market report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources, from sales and delivery perspectives in the sodium percarbonate market.

Sodium Percarbonate Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Evonik Industries

Solvay SA

OCI Peroxygens LLC

Khimprom PJSC

AG Chem Group s.r.o

Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd.

JINKE Company Limited

Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd

Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co. Ltd

Ak-kim

others.

