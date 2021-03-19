https://www.buckleup.com/press-releases/buckle-names-james-camerino-as-head-of-strategic-partnerships

JERSEY CITY, N.J., 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Buckle, a tech-enabled financial services company, has named James Camerino as Head of Strategic Partnerships. He comes to Buckle from Everest Reinsurance Company where he spent more than a decade, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, he was Senior Vice President at Munich Reinsurance America, Inc., where he held claim, legal, and underwriting leadership positions.

“We are looking forward to Jim supporting Buckle’s revenue generating go-to-market strategic plan, which includes managing general agents (MGAs), reinsurance, and mergers and acquisitions,” said Sharon Fernandez, head of Buckle’s Insurance Division. “His experience is a tremendous asset that will help us expand our capabilities and serve a broader customer base.”

At Everest Reinsurance Company, prior to his COO role, James held the roles of CEO and Chairman of Heartland Crop Insurance Company and Chief Agent and Head of Everest Re Canada. He has his law degree from Rutgers University and is a member of the New Jersey State Bar.

“Joining this amazing team of entrepreneurs dedicated to their mission of serving the gig economy is incredibly exciting,” said James Camerino. “I look forward to bringing my broad expertise and experience to help achieve our collective goals.”

About Buckle

Buckle provides a financial services platform that focuses on insurance, credit, and advocacy for the gig economy. The company is reinventing the insurance model to more efficiently manage risk, supporting the entire ecosystem of drivers, fleets, and transportation network platforms to help everyone achieve economic freedom. Connect with Buckle on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit www.buckleup.com.

