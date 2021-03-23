Pathkits Develops Low-cost Yet High Quality ‘Made in India’ VTM KITS

Gurugram, Haryana, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Coronavirus disease, also widely referred to as COVID-19, is a contagious disease caused by a newly discovered virus. The ideal way to prevent and reduce the transmission is to know everything about the COVID-19 virus, its causes, and how it spreads. Take precautions to protect yourself and others around you from this deadly infection by washing hands or using an alcohol-based sanitizer from time to time and avoid touching your face. Accurate testing with viral transport medium kits is a vital part of dealing with the novel coronavirus. But how is the testing performed?

Need for VTM Kits to Tackle COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has critically interrupted global supplies of viral transport media (VTM) because of the extensive need for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) reverse transcription – PCR (RT-PCR) testing. The accomplishment of the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 (2019-nCoV) during the global COVID-19 outbreak depends mainly on the quality of the specimen and the circumstances under which the specimen is being transported and stored before processed in the lab.

The test, treat, and track approach is vital to containing the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2. The main purpose of this approach is to contain the virus by immediately recognizing both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, executing contact tracing, and quarantine patients to minimize transmission.

Viral Transport Medium (VTM) lets the secure transfer of viruses, chlamydia, and mycoplasma for further research and testing, consisting of conventional cell culture practices, diagnostic tests, and molecular biology techniques.

These viral transport medium kits are the first source utilized to gather oral and nasal swab specimens from a person and source to a lab safely for culture and testing. During this time-frame, the virus should stay intact if present in the simple specimens until the testing process is finished. These kits include a comprehensive solution particularly articulated for the collection and transport of SARS-CoV.

How Do VTM Kits Work?

The unique formulation of the VTM kits helps in conserving the viability of viruses for at least 72 hours (at refrigerated temperatures). The swabs are well-designed appropriately with a pre-shaped breakpoint on their shaft for allowing safe sampling. The ‘Made in India’ kits have stimulated budget-friendly and top-notch quality healthcare product development in India and offer access to best-in-class kits.

VTM is assessed for compatibility with multiple swab kinds, like NP swab and non stand swab kinds, that are known to be utilized in place of NP swabs to acknowledge shortages. Usually, swabs in VTM are incubated for 16 to 24 hours at four °C to mimic conditions during specimen transport, after which RT-PCR QC is done.

All the trusted VTM kit manufacturers in India offer two types of transport media kits, one for oropharyngeal and the other for nasopharyngeal specimen collection swabs. Both of these are approved and safe to use as suggested by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevent. The entire package is suitable for the collection, transportation, maintenance, and long-term freezer storage of viral specimens.

Ingredients in VTM

As an instrument well-designed to preserve the viability and severity of collected samples, a VTM kit has been optimized to facilitate nucleic acid-based testing. Generally, VTM is made of fetal bovine serum (FBS), antibiotics, Hanks’ Balanced Salt Solution (HBSS), and antifungals, along with phenol red.

Even though the ingredients employed to make viral transport medium kits are similar in both clinical and research labs, within a health industry, other clinical disciplines that are charged with creating or offering a medical device like VTM like the pharmacy can find these ingredients a little unfamiliar.

Sustain COVID-19 Testing With VTM Kits

The sudden rise and spread of COVID-19 teach you that in today’s unpredictable world, the healthcare industry should have a back-up plan in place to immediately activate and scale when demand or need for testing grows, and supply chain failures happen. ‘Made in India’, impressive, and affordable, the ‘Pathkits’ VTM Kits are produced on a large scale to cater to the requirements of as many patients as possible in India.