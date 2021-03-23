The Hangman’s Vengeance Will be Cold and Ruthless

Posted on 2021-03-23 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Denver, USA, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Denver Author, Dee Rose is pleased to announce the release of his dark fantasy novel, The Hangman: Vengeance. Just released in late March 2021.

The Hangman has returned from the unknown dimension he was sent to at the end of The Death Brothers: A Supernatural Awakening. Now, he only has vengeance on his mind for the people, who tricked him, the people he considered to be friends and allies. They include the heroes; The Grand Librarian, Alexander Merryweather, the demon hunter, Father Tom Padilla, Susan Taki, and reluctantly, the vampire slayer, Jericho Caine.

Jericho sighed as he pointed the Sword of Caine at the Hangman. “You made this personal when you killed…There’s no coming back from that.”

Leechadon the Soul Eater, a powerful demon, and the new leader of the underworld, uses the opportunity to attack the Earth by bringing together four allies of his own. They are the vampire lord Dracool, a witch named Alina, a zombie leader, Deadric, and a demon lord, Gregor. If they can work together, they represent the greatest threat to humanity that has ever been assembled.

Leechadon strikes a deal with Hangman to help get his revenge in exchange for the Hangman agreeing not to interfere with Leechadon’s plans for the Earth. The past, present, and future play relevant parts in this adventure. Allegiances are tested as both, humans and supernatural forces, clash in this epic finale to the Hangman series.

Leechadon grinned. “Doesn’t he know that sequels are overrated? But this isn’t unexpected. We’ve always known that we’d have to deal with him sooner or later.”

The Hangman: Vengeance is available in both print and eBook format on Amazon and Facebook.com/DeeRoseBooks/

Book Details:
The Hangman: Vengeance
By Dee Rose
Publisher: Dee Rose Books
Published: March 2021
ISBN-10: 1637955936
ISBN-13: 978-1-63795-593-2
ASIN: B08ZNQ4DBH
Pages: 276
Genre: Paranormal Fantasy, Dark Fantasy

Contact:
Dion Rosborough
Dee Rose Books
20000 Mitchell Pl #54
Denver, CO 80249
17209797319
donderoso@msn.com
http://facebook.com/deerosebooks

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution