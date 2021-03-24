Beauty Heroes Founder Jeannie Jarnot Wins Coveted INNOCOS Leadership Award for Blue Beauty Retailer

Novato, CA, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — It is with exceptional gratitude and appreciation that Beauty Heroes has announced that founder Jeannie Jarnot has been selected as winner of the INNOCOS Leadership Award for Blue Beauty Retailer. Jeannie Jarnot founded Beauty Heroes, a provider of exceptional healthy and eco-friendly beauty and wellness products, also began the Blue Beauty Movement in 2018.

The Blue Beauty Movement represents a series of initiatives that retailers, producers, and consumers can take to make a positive impact on the planet through their businesses and buying decisions. In the words of Ms. Jarnot, “Living Lighter is the ultimate luxury.” The movement goes far beyond promoting the use of clean beauty products that are healthier choices for consumers, as well as better for the environment, the Blue Beauty movement strives to “go beyond green” and support companies who are taking action to give back to environmental initiatives, placing planet over profit.

Through project Blue Beauty, Beauty Heroes recognizes brands that are taking initiatives that could include but are not limited to donating a portion of profits to an environmental cause, removing plastic from the environment, embracing refillable and circular packaging, off-setting their carbon emissions, and investing in organic farmers and cooperatives. There are many ways a company can make a positive impact on the environment, and at Beauty Heroes, those initiatives are celebrated and resources are shared. Jarnot believes that when it comes to the environment, we all must work together. And, through their educational content and campaigns, Beauty Heroes has spoken to a conscious consumer, who makes purchasing decisions that are better for the planet. Beauty Heroes itself plants a tree and removes one pound of plastic with every order.

The prestigious INNOCOS Leaders of Change Award recognizes beauty and wellness leaders that have demonstrated their ability to “influence and enthuse others through personal advocacy, vision, and drive.” Beauty Heroes’ own Jeannie Jarnot has exemplified these characteristics on several fronts, not the least of which have been her dedication to foster, encourage or devise sustainable beauty trends and practices.

On the Blue Beauty Movement and her selection for the award, she remarked, “I founded Project Blue Beauty for two reasons. The first was to showcase how brands were going blue in their businesses with the hope to inspire more businesses to join the movement. I also wanted to amplify the conversation around the need for businesses to do more than the bare minimum of sustainability.”

She continued, adding that “…It’s just amazing to me how far this movement has come in the last three years. Blue Beauty has become a topic of conversation for brands all over the world. There’s no one solution to pollution and climate change. But it’s heartening to see companies having the conversations and pushing for innovation to move us in a direction that can be lighter on the planet.”

Through the collective efforts and collaboration of other beauty retailers committed to the success of the project, and with the continued passion and drive of Jeannie Jarnot and her vision for Beauty Heroes, the industry can hope to expect new blue beauty brands in the coming years and to continue to improve and redefine sustainability practices.

Interested parties who would like to learn more about the specific goals of Project Blue Beauty, or of its history, are encouraged to learn more at Beauty-Heroes.com or by reaching out to their team directly. They can be reached for comment or question at press@beauty-heroes.com.