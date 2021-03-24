COVID-19 Impact ON Women’s Health Diagnostics Market 2025 : Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Pune, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application (Biopsy, Cervical & Ovarian Cancer Testing, PAP Smear, HPV, TORCH, Prenatal Testing, Hepatitis, Ultrasound, Obstetrics), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, women’s health diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025 from USD 25.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Growth Drivers:

In the past decade, the demand for various health diagnostic tests has increased significantly across the globe. Currently, the market is mainly driven by growing awareness about various health-related disorders, rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and the high prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis in women across the globe. The increasing adoption of POC diagnostic testing and the growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers are also expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Expected Revenue Growth:

COVID-19 Impact on Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market

Since the beginning of 2020, more and more countries across the globe shut down their borders and limited transportation and travel to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thus, creating impediments for international trade and transportation. This had disrupted the supply chains for the women’s health diagnostics market, temporarily leading to fall in demand due to uncertainty in the global economy and capital markets.

Based on application, the women’s health diagnostics market is divided into nine segments—osteoporosis testing, OVC testing, cervical cancer testing, breast cancer testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing, infectious disease testing, STD testing, and ultrasound tests. The breast cancer testing segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness about advanced breast cancer diagnostic techniques, such as ABUS.

Based on end users, the women’s health diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and home care settings. The home care settings segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing advantages of using self-testing kits will continue to drive market growth. Patient self-testing enables patients to better manage their diseases by utilizing home/self-testing kits. Technological advancements have made many self-testing kits available for various conditions, such as pregnancy and ovulation.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the women’s health diagnostics market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the women’s health diagnostics market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer among women, the growing focus of manufacturers of women’s health diagnostic products on expanding their presence in this region, and the increasing demand for fertility testing monitors.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in this market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US).