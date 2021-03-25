The Shelf Signs Tech-Driven Healthcare Provider to Year-Long Contract

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Shelf Full-Funnel Influencer Marketing™ announced today it has signed on with a national healthcare provider as their agency of record for fully-managed influencer marketing services. The renewal comes on the heels of a successful influencer campaign in 2020 that ran from June through February of this year.

This is the first healthcare provider for which The Shelf team has built influencer campaigns. As the previous activation came to a close, The Shelf team was already in talks with the client’s stakeholders to identify the challenges, surprises, and optimizations that took place during the last campaign.

Alison Barnes, Brand Partnerships Manager at The Shelf offered a bit of insight into the health client’s campaign: “This brand partnership originally kicked off at an incredibly crucial time last year when many people needed healthcare and many didn’t know where to find it – especially without a primary care provider to turn to. Our influencer strategy not only built valuable brand affinity for our tech-driven healthcare client, but it provided education and resources to many communities in need of face-to-face medical attention – who otherwise might not have had access to available and reliable in-person or virtual healthcare.

“We’re looking forward to building upon the strong partnership foundation we started together in 2020 and helping people learn more about tech-driven healthcare via authentic and reputable influencers on multiple social platforms in 2021. We’re excited for what’s to come!”

The annual contract kicks off with a spring awareness campaign that The Shelf’s strategy team has been working alongside the client’s marketing team to perfect.

* * * *

The Shelf is a full-service influencer marketing agency with its own proprietary SaaS platform. The company specializes in Full-Funnel Influencer Marketing™ campaigns that partner brands with Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, and podcast storytellers in tandem with multiple paid digital channels to ensure authentic brand engagement at every stage of your customer’s journey.

