Main Line Family Lawyer Sarinia Feinman Interviewed on RVN TV’s “Financial Planning Explained”

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Family lawyer Sarinia Feinman was interviewed by Mike Menninger on his show “Financial Planning Explained.” The RVN TV interview aired on March 15th and will air again on Friday, March 19th at 11:30am. A second part will air next week on Monday, March 22nd at 6 p.m. and on Friday, March 26th at 11:30 a.m.

Sarinia M. Feinman is a partner with King of Prussia Family Law Firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC. As part of her practice, she deals with clients’ financial questions on a daily basis, and has spoken on financial issues for multiple organizations, including the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Montgomery Bar Association.

Mike Menninger, a Certified Financial Planner and President of Menninger & Associates, does a weekly show for RVN TV on various aspects of financial planning.

In the interview, Ms. Feinman and Mr. Menninger discussed many important elements of the financial aspects of divorce. Ms. Feinman asserted that for clients, the first step to taking back their lives is often to determine what assets comprise the marital estate, even before they start going through scenarios of what might happen in court.

Mr. Menninger noted that in some divorces, the financial division is much more difficult for one spouse, commonly the wife, who has put her career on hold, and has the difficulty of starting a career in her 50s; whereas the higher wage-earning spouse could be fine with a large income and the ability to continue to earn. In response, Ms. Feinman noted that Pennsylvania is an equitable distribution state, so factors such as earning ability are taken into account, but the settlement awarded by the court can vary from county to county.

When Mr. Menninger asked, “What drives the nuances between one county and another?” Ms. Feinman answered, “It mostly would be the hearing officers and how they are viewing it.” She went on to explain the benefit of having an effective family attorney who is experienced with what the courts in different counties will do. That experience allows them to tell clients when they will be wasting time and money pushing for a result that they will be unable to get in court.

The second interview will include factors to consider on subjects such as alimony, division of assets, and tax laws. You can see the first interview in its entirety at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kha2fFn0h2c.

About Sarinia M. Feinman

Family lawyer Sarinia Feinman, Esq. is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice exclusively to family law. Ms. Feinman helps clients in the areas of divorce, child support, child custody and spousal support. She is an active member of the Montgomery Bar Association (MBA). Currently she is serving as the President-Elect of the MBA, having served as Vice-President in 2020, Treasurer in 2019, Secretary in 2018, and a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section (FLS) in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009. Ms. Feinman has also been recognized by organizations such as US News – Best Lawyers® and Super Lawyers for her accomplishments.

About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

The family lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC provide skilled divorce and family law services to residents of Blue Bell, Wayne, and other Main Line communities. The law firm’s attorneys work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients and share the philosophy that, though parents may divorce, the family still exists. This belief drives them to facilitate proceedings as amicably as possible to help clients maintain a healthy family environment after divorce.

For more information about family law and divorce, or about family lawyer Sarinia Feinman, contact the firm at 610-265-4441 or visit www.vetranolaw.com.