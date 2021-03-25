Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Worth $4.1 billion – Growing public awareness related to preventive care

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

The Factors such as the increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases & disorders, continuous product commercialization, market availability & product affordability, rising number of sports & accident-related injuries, and growing public awareness related to preventive care are driving the growth of the orthopedic braces and supports market. However, the inability to accept bracing-mediated orthopedic treatment due to medical conditions, limited clinical evidence to support the therapeutic efficacy of orthopedic braces, and the high adoption of pain medications are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market by Product (Knee, Ankle, Hip, Spine, Shoulder, Neck, Elbow, Hand, Wrist), Category (Soft, Hard, Hinged), Application (Ligament (ACL, LCL), Preventive, OA), Distribution (Hospital) & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the Orthopedic Braces Market is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%

Growth Driver: Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and disorders;

Orthopedic braces and supports are increasingly being used during clinical management of various orthopedic diseases and disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporotic fractures, and carpal tunnel syndrome. These products offer higher clinical efficacy and fast patient recovery compared to alternative therapies such as pain medications.

– As of 2018, around 75 million individuals (aged 50 and over) had osteoporosis across the US, Europe, and Japan (Source: International Osteoporosis Foundation).

– Around 400,000 people in the UK have rheumatoid arthritis, data as of 2018 (Source: Arthritis Research UK).

The incidence of orthopedic diseases and disorders is expected to increase further in the coming years with the increasing prevalence of obesity and related lifestyle disorders, as obese individuals are at a higher risk of orthopedic & musculoskeletal injuries as well as diabetes.

Opportunity: Increased sales of off-the-shelf and online products;

Specific orthopedic braces can only be used under the supervision of medical practitioners or orthopedic technicians as they require customization or product alternation according to patient features. However, some braces (such as ankle braces, wrist/hand braces, shoulder braces, elbow braces, and facial braces) are increasingly being sold through retailers (off-the-shelf), and e-commerce websites since their use do not require an authorization from medical professionals. Patients regularly use such products as preventive measures to avoid injuries. BraceAbility (US), Amazon.com (US), and Alibaba.com (China) are common e-commerce websites selling orthopedic products.

Geographical View in-detailed:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for orthopedic braces and supports during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is driven principally by the rising geriatric and obese population (coupled with the significant prevalence of orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases in this population segment), increasing GDP and healthcare expenditure in APAC countries, and growing public awareness. Furthermore, increasingly localized product manufacturing, favorable government regulations, and the focus of global product manufacturers on expanding their presence in APAC countries are aiding the market growth.

Global Key Leaders:

DJO Finance LLC (US), Össur Hf (Iceland), Breg, Inc. (US), Bauerfeind AG (Germany), and DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global orthopedic braces market. The analysis of market developments between 2014 and 2019 revealed that several growth strategies such as research collaborations and strategic market expansions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the orthopedic braces and supports market.