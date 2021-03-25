Automotive Robotics Market Competitive Environment & Distribution Channel Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Robotics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Automotive Robotics Market size is expected to value at USD 13.6 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising implementation of automation and robotics in the automotive sector. Rising adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing processes has changed overall outlook of the automotive industry since last few decades.

Key Players:

ABB

Acieta LLC.

Comau SpA.

Denso Corporation.

DiFacto Robotics and Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Epson America, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kuka AG.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Rise in initiatives taken by the regional governments to promote use of automation in manufacturing processes are likely to boost the sales of automotive robots. Such initiatives by regional government include tax exemptions and tax cut, thus reducing overall manufacturing cost and elevating the manufacturing opportunities for industry players across the globe. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Globally, the automotive robotics market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 13.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Articulated robotics is one of the fastest growing segments in automotive robotics industry with highest revenue generation in recent years. Increasing adoption of articulated robot is credited to its numerous advantages such as flexibility and degree of freedom. Articulated robots are primarily used in application involving large-scale assembly line with six axes movement. Increasing number of application of automotive robots in industrial manufacturing processes is a key factor responsible for the growth of the automotive robotics industry.

Application Outlook:

Assembly

Dispensing

Material Handling

Welding

Product Outlook:

Articulated

Cartesian

Cylindrical

Polar/Spherical

SCARA

Selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA) robots have witnessed higher CAGR in the automotive robotics industry during the forecast period. Wide range of application of SCARA robots include vertical assembly operations, loading and unloading of heavy work-pieces, transferring of components, and assembly.

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies and existence well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the automotive robotics market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Korea, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increase in the domestic manufacturing, rise in the adoption of robotics and numerous joint ventures with foreign companies.

