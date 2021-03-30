U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick Visited the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Lower Bucks Hospital

Ontario, California, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Lower Bucks Hospital’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has been vaccinating Bucks County residents for the past couple of months. The hospital is currently servicing residents in the 1A phase group for COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes those most at-risk of illness, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

Lower Bucks Hospital has been administering between 950-1,200 vaccines a week in the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

However, last Thursday March 18th the State decided to cut off Lower Bucks Hospital for vaccines to hold a mass vaccination site that can offer 3,000-6,000 doses a day.

Lower Bucks Hospital has assumed a major role in the vaccine rollout that began nearly two months ago, and the Hospital has been administering around 350-400 vaccines a day in partnership with the County.

“We were overwhelmed with the efficiency of the clinic and the number of grateful community members thanking Chief Nursing Officer Lea Rodriguez and her team for their incredible work and creating such a warm, welcoming atmosphere reflective of our community. Lower Bucks Hospital is an effective and community-focused operation that serves a large minority and 1A demographic. Cutting Lower Bucks Hospital from the vaccine program goes against the distribution plan outlined by the State. Omitting Lower Bucks Hospital from the vaccine program and forcing residents to travel great lengths to a regional mass vaccination site is ineffective, inconvenient, and counterproductive. We need more vaccines, continue to utilize our existing infrastructure, like Lower Bucks Hospital, and an easily accessible vaccination plan that puts our residents first. We will continue to be determined in our joint mission of advocating for a county-first approach for vaccine distribution, rather than mass regional vaccine sites,” said Rep. Fitzpatrick.

Currently, Lower Bucks Hospitals administration has calls to local political figures to help them continue their efforts in offering the first and second doses. The Hospital is in hopes of reversing the decision. Lower Bucks Hospital offers easy access to the elderly population, and emergency services are available if anyone has an adverse reaction.

“We are committed to serving our communities and our goal is to continue vaccinating our neighbors,” said Lea Rodriguez, CNO of Lower Bucks Hospital.

Information changes daily and the community is encouraged to frequently check the Bucks County Department of Health website for COVID-19 and vaccine updates.

Lower Bucks Hospital strongly advises everyone to continue to take steps to limit the spread of the virus and reduce strain on our healthcare workers. These actions include wearing a mask when leaving home, limiting interactions with those outside your immediate household, keeping a physical distance of at least six feet apart, avoiding non-essential travel, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.

