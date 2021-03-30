Safety Eyewear Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 30, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Safety Eyewear Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global safety eyewear market was valued USD 3.0 Billion by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 4.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for protective eyewear equipment from various industries is expected to boost demand for this market. In addition, strict government regulations by the government in various countries are fueling the market growth. For example, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) laid down strict regulations in the U.S which is again expected positive impact on this market.

Key Players:

Kimberley-Clark

MCR Safety

Honeywell Safety Products

Uvex

Medop

The 3M Company

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Radians

Bolle Safety

Gateway Safety

Growth Drivers:

Growing awareness about employee safety is also expected to fuel the market growth. The article published in Journal Clinical and Diagnostic Research around 66% of eye injury caused by flying objects and about 23.1% injury caused due to harmful chemical radiations. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has estimated some points for safety eyewear such as the circumstances of exposure, nature and extent of the hazards and personal vision needs and other protective equipment used. To prevent employees from eye injury, employers are considering these studies which are anticipated to surge the product demand over the forecast period.

Availability of different eye protective equipment such as visors, goggles, and spectacles for job safety is gaining traction to this market. Moreover, key market players are focusing to produce customized eye safety wear to increase adoption among labors. In addition, major players operating in this industry are designing customize goggles who required corrected vision lenses. Along with this customization service, safety eyewear would enable additional comfort while working in conditions which might have a threat to the eye. These factors are expected to increase the acceptance of safety eyewear during the forecast period.

Product Outlook

Prescription

Non-prescription

Application Outlook:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining

Industrial Manufacturing

Military

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest safety eyewear market share and expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. To provide employees with safety, employers are carrying research studies to understand health risk to the employees, which led to improve safety and satisfaction. Due to the presence of oil & gas, and mining industries, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Moreover, rapid development in the military and construction industry is expected to fuel market growth. Expansion of the automotive sector in European countries such as Germany and the U.K. are anticipated to positively influence on eyewear equipment products. Hence, increasing demand for this product in chemical manufacturing companies and the automotive sector is boosting the growth in this region.

Countries like Saudi Arabia and Brazil in the Middle East and CSA region are expected to contribute positive growth over the forecast period due to the high presence of oil & gas industries. Rising awareness about hazards while working in these industries is further expected to drive the market growth.

