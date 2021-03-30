Cellular Health Screening Market: Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cellular health screening market is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing importance of healthy life expectancy (HALE); rising government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach; and the increasing burden of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of this market.

At-home segment site dominates the market by sample collection site

At-home sample collection

The Home Healthcare market is witnessing rapid growth across the globe. This can primarily be attributed to the availability of diagnostic and therapeutic products that can be used by patients at home without assistance from healthcare professionals. Moreover, home healthcare is convenient for patients, and it helps save time and costs incurred in visiting healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics. With the growing demand for self-medication and self-testing, several companies in the market have launched kits that can directly be used by patients. These kits are easy to handle and can be used without any assistance.

In-office sample collection

Though there is a growing trend of self-medication and self-testing, in several cases, it is essential to have the assistance of physicians for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. As a result, several market players offer their testing services only under the guidance of physicians. Though several cellular health screening tests are provided directly to patients, certain companies still prefer providing their services through a physician to ensure patient safety and the accuracy of the sample collection process

Other Sites

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are the other sites that can be considered as safe locations for sample collection. Diagnostic tests of the in-patient population are generally conducted in hospitals. Moreover, some physicians recommend reliable diagnostic laboratories for sample collection and testing processes. As both hospitals as well as diagnostic laboratories have trained personnel, it is safe and easy for patients to get tested at these facilities

North America to dominate the market followed by Europe

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the global cellular health testing market. Factors such as growing government focus towards preventive healthcare, increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing research activities, rising geriatric population, and growing number of local players operating in the region are expected to drive the growth of this regional segment.

Asia is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asian market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing burden of chronic diseases, expansion opportunities for market players, and growing number of initiatives to create awareness about healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare in several Asian countries

Leading Companies

The global market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the cellular heath screening market include Genova Diagnostics (US), Telomere Diagnostics (US), Life Length (Spain), Quest Diagnostics (US), Repeat Diagnostics (Canada), SpectraCell Laboratories (US), Zimetry LLC (US), Cell Science Systems (US), Titanovo, Inc. (US), Segterra, Inc. (US), LabCorp Holdings (US), BioReference Laboratories (US), Immundiagnostik AG (Germany), DNA Labs (India), and Cleveland HeartLab, Inc. (US).

