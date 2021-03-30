Hydroponics Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2026

Chicago, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Addition of insightful information regarding Covid-19 impact on the present market scenarios.

Covid-19 impact on the global economies, supply chains, labour forces, government policies and distribution channels of the hydroponics market. The region wise insights further provide a deeper understanding of the short and long term impacts that are projected to affect the market conditions in different geographies of the world.

Leading players profiled in this report

Signify Holdings (Netherlands)

Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

Scotts Miracle Gro (US)

Argus Control Systems (Canada)

Logiqs B.V (Netherlands)

Lumigrow (US)

Hydroponic System International (Spain).

Newly added companies to the companies profiles, with financial information and product portfolio of players

Newer and improved representation of financial information: The new edition of the report provides an addition of 10 new companies with updated financial information in the context of the hydroponics market till 2018/2019 for each listed company. This would help to analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength; product portfolio strength; key revenue generating region/country; business segment focus, in terms of the highest revenue generating segment; and investment on R&D activities.

Analysis of Adjacent Markets pertaining to the Main Market.

The new edition of the report contains a detailed analysis of some of the sister markets that the hydroponics market networks with. This facilitates the understanding of different direct and indirect factors that might affect the demands for the main market. The chapter provides a sound understanding of the ecosystem, hydroponics market operates in.

The nutrient segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the hydroponic inputs market in 2020. Nutrients are one of the basics of hydroponic systems as it caters to the nutritional requirement of the plant. There are two major types of nutrients used in hydroponics, macronutrients, and micronutrients. Hydroponics helps the grower to take complete control over the implementation of fertilizers, in terms of type and concentration. During the application of nutrients, nutrient concentration to suffice plant needs at every growth phase and EC strength at the stage of growth must be monitored.

Research Coverage

This report segments the hydroponics market on the basis of type, equipment, inputs and crop types and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the hydroponics market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report