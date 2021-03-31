The Magnificent ‘Statement Necklace Collection’ By Rananjay Exports

Rananjay Exports Brings Magnanimity In Their Jewelry

A Wholesale Jewelry Manufacturer Is Providing Statement Necklaces To The Global Jewelry Industry

Rajasthan, Jaipur, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Rananjay Exports, a globally trusted and preferred name in gemstone studded jewelry, is making the industry rich with its magnificent Statement Necklace jewelry range. These necklaces are the kind that we don’t come across often. These are not usually produced by the majority of jewelry manufacturers. The global manufacturing firm aims to provide the best and the most unique jewelry to jewelry retailers and wholesalers worldwide.

The product manager of Rananjay Exports confirmed that these designs are not only majestic and glorious but are incredibly comfortable to wear. She said, “it is not only the aesthetics of a jewel that is important, but the convenience of carrying a jewelry item is what makes it special and wearable.”

We are hopeful for the statement jewelry range to impact the whole jewelry industry in a way that has never happened earlier. And we also see it contributing to the existing image of the jewelry manufacturing giant.

Even after gaining a well-established respectable position, this jewelry manufacturing firm sticks to its ethics and principle of sourcing the gemstones ethically. The founder and owner of Rananjay Exports confirm that our ecosystem’s health remains the priority no matter what they do. He added that the firm plans to contribute more to society and the environment.

About Rananjay Exports:

Rananjay Exports is a wholesale gemstone jewelry manufacturing giant based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in 2013 and helping the retail jewelry business grow most beautifully since then. It deals in 92.5 pure sterling silver gemstone jewelry with a choice of more than a hundred gemstones, all of which are the most authentic ones.