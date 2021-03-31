Automotive Timing Chain & Belt Market Trends 2021| Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Our new report focusses on the performance of the global automotive timing chain and belt market for a period of 10 years from 2017 to 2027. Our expert team of analysts have covered various facets of the market and have studied the key players operating in the global automotive timing chain and belt market. The company share analysis represents estimated market share of manufacturers and suppliers of automotive timing chain and belt based on their revenue and product offerings. The market share analysis is subject to volatility due to recent divestments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions of players in the global market. Our report presents information on the volume sales and the value generated from the sales of automotive timing chain and belt. The report covers sales of timing chain and belt equipped in engine thermal management and seat heaters used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The report provides a holistic view of the market and highlights sales revenue through the OEM and aftermarket sales channels.

Automotive Timing Chain and Belt Market Share Analysis

We have validated critical market data through extensive primary interviews with industry experts and exhaustive secondary research. The product mapping of automotive timing chain and belt manufacturers in the respective business segments of the industry has been done to provide a crystal clear scenario of the global market structure. We have also mentioned the breakdown of the key players’ businesses into segments under which they operate in the global automotive timing chain and belt market. Accordingly, we have also calculated the annual revenue for each segment. Recording and analysing the overall annual revenue of key automotive timing chain and belt manufacturers has been examined for the year 2017 on the basis of companies’ annual reports and exhaustive secondary research.

Forecast Assumptions and Market Sizing

When developing the market forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to perform in future. We have considered the product-wise Weighted Average Selling Price (ASP) to deduce market values at a regional level. We have used the bottom-up approach to counter-validate the market numbers while top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each vehicle type. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, manufacturing sector growth, global trade statistics and household final expenditure have been considered. All values for market size are in US$ Mn (US Dollar Million) and volume data is in units unless specified otherwise.

Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type Product Type Engine Type Sales Channel Region Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Off Highway Vehicles Chain Roller Chain Non-roller Chain

Belt Dry Belt Belt In Oil

Gasoline Inline Engine V-Engine

Diesel Inline Engine V-Engine

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while studying the global automotive timing chain and belt market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct expert and industry interviews. We have also conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary research along with our independent analysis contributes to the final data. We have also analysed the various companies’ annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, reports and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints currently governing the global automotive timing chain and belt market.

