East Asia Currently Holds the Largest Share in the Global Continuous Ship Unloaders Market | CAGR 6% | Bühler Holding AG, Metso Outotec

East Asia currently holds the largest share in the global continuous ship unloaders market, followed by Europe and North America. The key reason for higher demand from this regions is the development of ports on modern lines, which incidentally leads to higher demand for continuous ship unloaders (CSUs). This lures a large number of ship building industries to the region, who include CSUs into their portfolios.

Growing emphasis on improving port performance and maritime trade by numerous countries is creating heightened demand for continuous ship unloaders, especially from developing economies. Another factor pushing market growth is increasing availability of large capacity ships for carrying dry commodities, especially in the European region where the supply of dry commodities through waterways is very high. As demand for coal and iron is increasing across the world, equipment facilitating this demand, such as continuous ship unloaders, is also being increasingly used.

As per a report published by Fact.MR, the continuous ship unloaders market is anticipated to be valued at around US$ 247 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Study

The continuous ship unloaders market is anticipated to add 1.8X value from 2021 and 2031.

Medium unloading rate continuous ship unloaders have the highest share of more than 42%. This section of unloaders is expected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 106 Mn through 2031.

Under mechanical type, bucket chain and screw collectively account for more than 63% of the global market share.

The market in China, Germany, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 7%, 6%, and 5% CAGR, respectively, through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for continuous ship unloaders was hit in 2020. On a global level, loss in the market is estimated to be more than US$ 12 Mn.

“Continuous ship unloader manufacturers are required to develop their overseas market base by growing their network with regional contractors. This would assist manufacturers in winning bids in countries having more demand for CSUs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers in the market are improving their profit margins by raising sales prices and cutting costs. They are controlling fixed costs linked with the development, production, and sales of continuous ship unloaders.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global continuous ship unloaders market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of unloading rate (100 – 1200 TPH, 1200 – 2800 TPH and 2800 – 4500 TPH), product type (mechanical and pneumatic type), mechanical type (bucket chain type, screw conveyor type, twin belt type, and bucket wheel type), mobility (stationary and mobility), mobile type (port mobile and road mobile), and unloading material (iron ore, coal, grains, and others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

