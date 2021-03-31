Global Vacuum Pump Market is Anticipated to Add 1.7X Value by 2030 | Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing demand for applications such as conveying, assembly line cleaning, drying, evacuation, suction, and others related to the electronics and semiconductor industry are offering beneficial opportunities for vacuum pump manufacturers around the world. The semiconductor industry has witnessed robust demand for use in electronics such as smartphones and application in Internet of Things and cloud computing, largely driven by growth in emerging technologies such as AI in products as well growth in automotive and industrial electronics. Furthermore, integration of semiconductors in 5G-enabled devices and network connection levers the growth of vacuum pumps in the processing of integrated circuits and boards.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the vacuum pump market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 640 Mn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% through 2030. During the last half-decade, the market has witnessed an affirmative shift from Europe to East Asia, due to increased research & development in the semiconductor industry. Presence of key players such as Toshiba, Sony, and Samsung in East Asia’s semiconductor industry sums up the elevating demand for vacuum pumps in the region.

Key Takeaways from Study

The global vacuum pump market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Dry vacuum pump capture a major chunk of the market, equivalent to four-fifth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute opportunity of more than US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030.

Electronics and semiconductors is the fastest growing segment in the market, owing to shift towards renewable sources of energy and technology across the globe, especially in East Asia, to launch and manufacture smart 5G-enabled devices.

Europe will continue to dominate the market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 38.4 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Engine testing application is anticipated to gain around 156 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030

The use of vacuum pumps in manufacturing applications is anticipated to lose around 139 BPS by 2030.

By mechanism, gas transfer vacuum pumps hold a lion’s share of the market, estimated to increase to around 58% by 2030.

The U.S. market as well as the one in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6%, while that in China is pegged at close to 8% CAGR through 2030.

COVID-19 hit the market hard, with a growth rate of -7.9% in 2020. However, 2021 looks better, with an expected growth rate of over 5%.

“Ascending demand from the electronics and semiconductor industry is expected to boost consumption of vacuum pumps throughout the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rise in Demand from Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, and industrial Manufacturing Industry Bolstering Growth

Vacuum pumps facilitate conveying, drying, engine testing, material handling, evaporation, and distillation that are used in the industries of healthcare & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing. Exponential growth in these industries will raise demand for vacuum pumps simultaneously. The Container Closure Integrity Testing procedure followed during the packaging of drugs and directly consumed eatables allows extensive application of dry vacuum pumps in the pharmaceutical industry.

Who is Winning in this Space?

The global vacuum pump landscape is highly competitive in nature, and is thriving on key players. However, competition has become intense due to the presence of regional players that offer products at low prices. To maintain their position in the market, key players are coming out with diversified offerings such as integration of vacuum pumps with AI and compact solutions for heavy-duty projects.

For instance, in February 2019, Atlas Copco launched the DHS 065-200 VSD+ dry screw vacuum pump, which not only offers lower life-cycle cost and higher productivity but also uses less energy and is easy to maintain.

In 2020, Busch Vacuum launched the COBRA NX 0950 A Plus, an extension in its Plus series, which is a dry oil-free vacuum pump. This pump is integrated with a smart sensor that allows the recording and saving of operating data.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vacuum pump market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the basis of pump type (positive displacement, dry vacuum pumps, centrifugal pumps, momentum transfer, and regenerative), mechanism (gas transfer vacuum pumps and gas binding vacuum pumps) pressure (rough vacuum (from 10 3 mbar to 1 mbar), medium vacuum (1 mbar to 10 – 3 mbar), high vacuum (10 -3 mbar to 10 – 7 mbar), ultra-high vacuum (10 -7 mbar to 10 -12 mbar), and extreme high vacuum (less than 10 -12 mbar)) lubrication (dry and wet) flow (Up to 85 ACFM, up to 150 ACFM, up to 550 ACFM, up to 1,500 ACFM, up to 4,500 ACFM, up to 8,500 ACFM, up to 15,000 ACFM, and up to 17,000 ACFM), application (assembly, conveying, dehydration/drying, engine testing, evaporation & distillation, filling, holding/chucking, manufacturing, material handling, thermoforming, and others), and end-use vertical (aerospace & defense, automotive, chemicals & petrochemicals, electronics & semiconductors, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing, mining & construction, oil & gas, packaging, power generation, rubber and composites, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Oceania).

