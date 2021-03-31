Lark on Main Offers Off-Campus Student Living

Charlottesville, Virginia, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on Main is pleased to announce they offer convenient off-campus student living for those attending the nearby University of Virginia. Students have easy access to the campus, along with a variety of amenities that make student living more enjoyable.

Lark on Main offers students a variety of floor plans from which to choose, including studios and one, two, three and four bedroom options. These apartments are perfect for sharing with friends or getting matched with a roommate through the matching service. All students pay a per-person rate for the apartment that includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet, water and sewer, trash disposal and access to all the community amenities. Parking, in-suite bathrooms and penthouse apartments are all available for an additional fee.

Students who reside at Lark on Main will have access to all the community amenities to make student living exciting. The community offers a pool with a sun deck, a 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, study lounge, outdoor lounge with a grilling area, indoor bike storage and more. They even host regular social events open to student residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about these off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark on Main website or by calling 1-434-270-0888.

About Lark on Main: Lark on Main is an off-campus housing community for students attending the University of Virginia. The community offers a variety of floor plans to meet the needs of each of their residents. All rent is charged on a per-person basis to eliminate the hassle of roommates that can’t pay their rent.

